RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
AP Top Political News at 1:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations

