AP Top Political News at 1:53 a.m. EDT

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote
How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign
Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise
Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece
US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia
UN: Russia and Ukraine are to blame for nursing home attack
Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden
Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.