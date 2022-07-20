Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

Dan Cox, backed by Trump, wins Maryland GOP governor primary

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

Biden holds off — for now — on climate emergency declaration

Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law

Secret Service Jan. 6 texts erased despite Congress’ request

Army cuts force size amid unprecedented battle for recruits

Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

