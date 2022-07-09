AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack
Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande
Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info
Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes
Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion
Biden marks CIA’s 75 years as ‘bedrock’ of national security
Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.