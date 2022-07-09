RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande

Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

Biden marks CIA’s 75 years as ‘bedrock’ of national security

Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up