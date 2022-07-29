Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust Senate deal should…

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust

Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles

Biden shrugs off recession talk, talks up fighting inflation

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

Unexpected deal would boost Biden pledge on climate change

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors’ health costs

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.