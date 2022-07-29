WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust

Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles

Biden shrugs off recession talk, talks up fighting inflation

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

Unexpected deal would boost Biden pledge on climate change

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors’ health costs

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up