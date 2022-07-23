AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of ‘carnage’ wrought by Trump From ‘an attempted coup’ to chaos, Jan. 6 hearing…

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of ‘carnage’ wrought by Trump From ‘an attempted coup’ to chaos, Jan. 6 hearing moments Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024 Steve Bannon’s contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; WH says he’s staying busy Jan. 6 probes: What’s next for Congress, criminal cases Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority Trump, Pence campaigning for rivals in Ariz. governor’s race Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.