AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more

Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe

Kerry: Despite setbacks at home, US to make climate goals

Trump’s vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission

Abortion, women’s rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

Experts: US Court fractures decades of Native American law

