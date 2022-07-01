FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Trump’s vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy

EXPLAINER: Why Court’s EPA-climate change ruling matters

Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access

Latest News

