WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech

The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel’s new video

Biden says Trump lacked ‘courage to act’ during Jan. 6 riot

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip

Biden ‘feeling better every day’ as he recovers from COVID

Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

EXPLAINER: What’s behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP’s future

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up