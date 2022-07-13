RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony

Jan. 6 takeaways: ‘Screaming’ and a Trump tweet never sent

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting

Biden fondly recalls less polarized era while hosting picnic

Twitter worker says he tried to sound alarm on Trump tweets

Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

California’s Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows

Harris vows US will strengthen its Pacific islands relations

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up