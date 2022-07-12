RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists

Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

Six things to watch during Biden’s trip to the Middle East

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

US extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

