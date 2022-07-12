Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Six things to watch during Biden’s trip to the Middle East
Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
US extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months
With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.