AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

‘Join us in California’: Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe

Kerry: Despite setbacks at home, US to make climate goals

Trump’s vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

