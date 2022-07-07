7 Best Hospitals in Arizona for Cancer 2022-2023

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of…

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

Surgery for colon, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer are high-performing. The Phoenix facility, rated excellent for its advanced cancer technologies, houses a proton beam facility and received a rating of excellent for advanced technology. The hospital also achieved excellent ratings in 30-day survival, discharging patients to home and patient experience, as well as in nurse staffing and patient services.

Teaching resources include a Mayo Clinic Multidisciplinary Simulation Center to allow health care professionals to practice surgical skills. The hospital is a Nurse Magnet hospital and is accredited by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Banner University Medical Center Tucson is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Tucson, Arizona. The facility ranked as high-performing in surgical intervention for colon, lung and prostate cancer. Frequency of discharging patients to home and 30-day survival rates are excellent.

The cancer center offers a range of advanced technologies and is ranked very high for both the volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders and patient services. This hospital is an NCI-designated cancer center — recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a “comprehensive” or “clinical” cancer center.

Banner Gateway Medical Center

Banner Gateway Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility in Gilbert, Arizona. It’s high performing in cancer care, while 30-day survival, frequency of discharging patients directly home and advanced cancer technologies are all rated excellent.

Surgical intervention for colon, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer received an average score. The hospital scored very high in its relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer disorders. Banner Gateway Medical Center is recognized as a Nurse Magnet Hospital and is FACT-accredited.

TMC Healthcare-Tucson

TMC Healthcare-Tucson is a general medical-surgical facility in Tuscon, Arizona. Among procedures applicable to cancer, colon cancer surgery is rated high performing. However, surgery for lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer are rated average.

Both patient services and discharging patients to home were deemed excellent. Nurse staffing was rated as above average. More nursing care per patient is tied to better outcomes and patient experience.

Chandler Regional Medical Center

Chandler Regional Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility in Chandler, Arizona. The hospital is high performing for lung cancer surgery and average for colon, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.

The hospital achieved excellence in discharging patients directly to home and a very high rating for volume of cancer patients. The range of advanced technologies for cancer treatment is rated above average, as is nurse staffing. More nursing care per patient is tied to better outcomes and patient experience.

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility in Phoenix. The hospital, part of the nonprofit Banner Health System, is a teaching hospital for students at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix. Colon cancer surgery received a high performing rating, while lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery scored average. Advanced technology is excellent, and cancer care options include brachytherapy, chemotherapy, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy.

Patient services, 30-day survival and discharging patients to home are deemed excellent. Nurse staffing is excellent.

HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was rated excellent for 30-day survival and discharging patients to home. Patient experience was above average and patient volume for high-risk cancer patients was very high.

Colon cancer and prostate cancer surgery received a high performing rating, while lung, ovarian and uterine cancer surgery rated average. The facility is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital and is fully FACT-accredited.

