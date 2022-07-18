18 Top Indoor Water Park Resorts in the U.S.

Indoor water park resorts are ideal for weekend getaways, with water attractions (from spray grounds for toddlers to swim-up bars…

Indoor water park resorts are ideal for weekend getaways, with water attractions (from spray grounds for toddlers to swim-up bars for adults), accommodations, dining options and more conveniently located in one place.

Wherever you are in the U.S., you may be able to find hotels with indoor water parks within reasonable driving distance, thanks to companies such as Great Wolf Lodge and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, which offer multiple indoor water park resorts across the country.

Read on to discover the best indoor water park resorts in the U.S. as determined by other travelers like you (and if you’re interested in outdoor water park attractions with or without on-site lodging, check out the Best Water Parks in the USA).

(Note: Some of the following water parks, activities, attractions and locations may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements, testing or mask mandates. Check directly with the water park, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards, before traveling.)

Wilderness Resort: Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

This top-rated Wisconsin Dells resort comprises four outdoor and four indoor water parks, where admission is included for guests staying in one of Wilderness Resort’s guest rooms, vacation villas, condominiums or cabins set amid 600 wooded acres. A shuttle and water taxi transport vacationers to and from Klondike Kavern’s legendary Hurricane funnel and exhilarating body slides; Wild West’s family rafts and bumper boats (under renovation until late 2022); Wild WaterDome, featuring the largest indoor wave pool in America and a swim-up bar for adults; and Cubby’s Cove Indoor Waterpark for youngsters. Previous guests say there’s so much to do that you might need a week to cover it all (not to mention that Wilderness Resort is located near outdoor activities in Mirror Lake State Park and other fun things to do in Wisconsin Dells).

Address: 511 E. Adams St., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

[Read: The Top Things to Do in Wisconsin.]

Great Wolf Lodge: Multiple Locations

Nobody does indoor water park resorts like Great Wolf Lodge, which offers nearly two dozen locations across the U.S. (plus one in Canada). Visitor-favorite attractions include Fort Mackenzie, an interactive, four-story water playground; Coyote Cannon, a water jet-fueled vortex featuring a 40-foot drop; HydroPlunge, a water coaster; and the Crooked Creek lazy river. Great Wolf Lodge also caters to parents and adults with amenities such as adults-only hot tubs and a Wine Down Service for an additional fee.

Great Wolf Lodge is equally known for its family-friendly accommodations — which include themed guest rooms and suites that sleep more than a dozen guests (depending where you stay) — and a seemingly endless array of “dry land” family activities, from nightly StoryTime to MagiQuest, a live-action game. On-site dining options are available at each location, too.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions: Multiple Locations

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has four indoor water park resort locations: the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania; Round Rock, Texas (the newest one); Sandusky, Ohio; and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. All of the resorts are African safari-themed, from the water park rides — which include the Anaconda family raft ride, Kenya Korkscrew tandem tube slide and the Barreling Baboon funnel slide — to the accommodations, which feature guest rooms and two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom suites. Kalahari water parks also feature the Grotto Swim-Up Bar for adults of age, and the Coral Cove for young children.

In addition to the indoor water park and overnight accommodations, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions locations provide on-site dining and offerings including arcades, spas and escape rooms.

Note that attractions and lodging options may vary slightly by resort.

Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark: Frankenmuth, Michigan

This Bavarian-themed corner of Michigan has been in operation since the mid-1800s, when it operated as the New Exchange Hotel. Today the historic resort offers two distinct indoor water parks with lots of family-focused attractions including family raft rides, private family cabanas and a family hot tub. There are also speed slides, a zero-entry pool, cabanas and a retractable roof that’s used in warm weather. It’s all connected to an arcade, the 178-room Splash Village Hotel, and dining options both in and outside of the water parks. Previous guests note that the rooms are outdated, but the water park facilities are top-notch.

Address: 1365 S. Main St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734

[Read: The Top Things to Do in Michigan.]

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark: Monticello, New York

One of the best resorts in the Catskills, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark touts the largest indoor water park in New York state. Thrill-seekers love the fast-paced waterslides such as The Krakken tube slide, Nor’Easter family raft ride and Jiggerty-Jaggerty tandem racing slides. Youngsters like the Later Gator Crossing rope bridge, Kartrite Island spray ground and the Puddle Ducks lagoon. There’s also a lazy river and FlowRider surfing simulator.

Outside of the water park, you can play arcade games, go bowling, try indoor rock climbing, experience a virtual reality ride and take to the resort’s hiking trails. Dining is available at several on-site restaurants, and accommodations include junior, two- and three-bedroom suites. Previous guests note that the water park is small, but fun for kids nonetheless.

Located about 100 miles northwest of the Big Apple, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park is a convenient weekend getaway from New York City.

Address: 555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello, NY 12701

Massanutten Resort: Massanutten, Virginia

Located just outside of Shenandoah National Park, Massanutten Resort is a four-season retreat with everything from skiing and snow tubing in the winter to golfing and mountain biking in the summer.

Year-round, the indoor water park draws guests to Massanutten Meltdown, a giant water fortress; body and tube slides; a lazy river; hot tubs; a FlowRider surfing simulator; and the Frog Pond for babies and toddlers. Previous water park visitors recommend booking tickets in advance of your visit as capacity continues to be monitored. When you’re not splashing the day away indoors, retreat to your own guest room, condominium or rental cabin.

Address: 1822 Resort Drive, Massanutten, VA 22840

Canad Inns Destination Centre: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Located at the Canad Inns Destination Centre Grand Forks in North Dakota, the Splasher’s of the South Seas indoor water park is an antidote to the state’s infamously frigid winters. Spread across 40,000 square feet of space, the indoor water park includes several slides, a kiddie pool, an activity pool, a lazy river, an adults-only hot tub and more. Visitors who stay in one of the on-site accommodations, which include kid-themed and pet-friendly rooms, receive discounted admission to the water park; day and evening passes for non-hotel guests are also available. You also have the option to eat at several on-site restaurants and enjoy local shopping. Recent travelers note how clean the hotel rooms are.

Address: 1000 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks, ND 58201

Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

This Wisconsin water park hotel, about 80 miles northwest of Chicago and 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee, has the expected pools, slides, lazy river and kids’ spray ground, plus Avalanche Falls, where riders can zip around twists and turns while enjoying their choice of lighting and music.

Lodge suites cater to multigenerational families with full kitchens and whirlpool baths, and guests can use the championship and mini-golf courses, along with the spa at the property’s luxurious sister resort, Grand Geneva.

Address: 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Wilderness at the Smokies: Sevierville, Tennessee

Situated less than 20 miles north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Wilderness at the Smokies is perfect for both national park visitors and water park fans. The resort’s Wild Waterdome indoor water park is the largest of its kind in Tennessee, with a wave pool, surfing simulator, tube slides, raft rides and a spray ground for young kids. The indoor water park is best known for Storm Chaser, a four-person raft ride that plummets 55 feet — in the dark. Wilderness at the Smokies also has two other water parks.

When it’s time for a break from the water, visit the on-site family recreation center or retreat to one of the guest rooms, suites or villas, the latter of which can sleep up to 16 people (in the Premier and Superior categories).

Address: 1424 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37876

Camelback Resort & Indoor Waterpark: Tannersville, Pennsylvania

Camelback Resort in the Poconos was already popular with families visiting its ski trails and outdoor water park before it added a 453-suite lodge, indoor water park and more dining options in 2015.

Called Aquatopia, the indoor water park features 13 waterslides including the new Mountain Mayhem, an enclosed raft ride with four different experiences to stimulate all five senses. Other water features at Aquatopia include an interactive play area for toddlers and private cabanas for rent. Outside of the water park, you can play laser tag, try indoor rock climbing and more.

Recent reviews are mixed, but a 4.5 Google rating indicates this is one of the best water parks in Pennsylvania.

Address: 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372

Castaway Bay: Sandusky, Ohio

This Caribbean-themed indoor water park resort — complete with palm trees, tropical huts and lagoons — is the ultimate place to chill after a fast-paced day on the roller coasters at Cedar Point, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. Relax in one of the pools (which include activity, wave and heated options), let the littles blow off steam in the kids play activity area and — when you’re ready for that adrenaline rush-feeling again — try the water park’s uphill water coaster. Recent visitors note that the indoor water park is small, though ideal for families with young kids.

On-site accommodations, which were fully renovated in 2022, include land-, air- and sea-themed guest rooms and two-room, Caribbean-themed suites.

Address: 2001 Cleveland Road W., Sandusky, OH 44870

Chula Vista Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham: Wisconsin Dells

You’ll find Chula Vista Resort’s indoor water park, Lost Rios, on the banks of the scenic Wisconsin River, next to a 600-plus-room hotel, convention center, golf course, spa, riverwalk and the highly regarded Kaminski’s Chop House. The 80,000-square-foot water park is free to guests of the hotel (with day passes available for a fee) and features numerous waterslides, including the Fly Mayan water coaster and the Matador Mat Racers, where guests race down a tandem waterslide on mats. There’s also an outdoor water park. Recent guests praise both the indoor and outdoor water parks, but note the accommodations could use some improvements.

Address: 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center: Alexandria, Minnesota

The state of Minnesota often experiences sub-zero temperatures, yet you’d never know it after spending the day at Big Splash at Arrowwood, where the “weather” is always warm. This 38,000-square-foot indoor water park features three four-story waterslides, a lazy river and a tropical whirlpool spa. Book the Big Splash Package for guest room, cottage or townhome accommodations plus water park passes. Recent guests note the accommodations are undeniably dated, but that the water park is a lot of fun.

Address: 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW, Alexandria, MN 56308

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center: Nashville, Tennessee

In Music City you’ll find SoundWaves, a water park at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center that features music-themed attractions both indoors and out. Inside, 111,000 square feet of space is dedicated to rides and attractions such as Stage Dive, where riders have the option to sit on translucent tubes with LED lights; Crowd Surf, a double FlowRider for two people; and the Up Tempo Rapids River, a lazy river with waterfalls and spray features. Private cabana rentals are also available.

Aside from the water park, Gaylord Opryland Resort (part of the Marriott portfolio of brands) offers modern guest rooms, plenty of dining options, an array of gardens and indoor pathways to meander, along with seasonal entertainment and events.

Address: 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Boyne Mountain Resort: Boyne Falls, Michigan

Michigan’s Boyne Mountain Resort offers both skiers and non-skiers the option to enjoy the on-site water park, Avalanche Bay. The 88,000-square-foot water park offers six waterslides, a surf simulator, a children’s pool, hot tubs and more. At Splasherhorn Mountain, everyone will get soaked courtesy of an 800-gallon water “avalanche.” At the end of a fun-filled day, retreat to your on-site lodging of choice: the Mountain Grand Lodge & Spa or the Clock Tower Lodge. Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark receives mostly positive reviews all around.

Address: 1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Hope Lake Lodge & Conference Center: Cortland, New York

After hitting the slopes at Greek Peak in the Finger Lakes, warm up at Cascades Indoor Waterpark at Hope Lake Lodge, where you can also spend the night. The indoor water park offers several waterslides, a wave pool, play structures for youngsters, an activity pool with basketball, hot tubs and more. When you’re not skiing or swimming, visit the on-site spa, grab a bite to eat or make a stop at one of the region’s famous wineries.

Address: 2177 Clute Road, Cortland, NY 13045

Bridges Bay Resort: Arnolds Park, Iowa

Bridges Bay Resort is located on the shores of Lake Okoboji in Iowa, a popular family vacation destination in the Midwest. Not only do guests enjoy views of the lake from select accommodations and restaurants, but they also have access to the Boji Splash Indoor Waterpark. A small attraction, it offers a variety of waterslides, a kids spray ground and hot tubs. There’s also an outdoor pool and zipline, and Arnolds Park amusement park is located nearby. Previous guests say there’s something for all ages at this hotel water park.

Address: 630 Linden Drive, Arnolds Park, IA 51331

Jay Peak Resort: Jay, Vermont

At Jay Peak Resort, you can hit the ski slopes and spend the night in your choice of a dozen lodging types, most of which feature ski-in/ski-out access. You don’t have to be a skier or even visit in the winter to enjoy this Vermont resort, though.

A four-season destination, Jay Peak also offers the Pump House Indoor Waterpark, one of the top attractions in Vermont. The state’s only indoor water park, the Pump House features Le Chute, a daring waterslide that blasts riders downward at speeds of up to 45 mph; the Big River, a lazy river that winds its way around the water park; and the Deepwater Activity Pool. There’s also the Mills Ponds Kids Play Area. Appropriately named after a local pond, it features a gradual entry point that leads to a giant play structure with cannons and a tipping bucket (meant to resemble the type used for tapping maple syrup, of course).

Note: The Big River was closed at the time of publication because of staffing issues. Consult the resort’s website for updates.

Address: 830 Jay Peak Road, Jay, VT 05859

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Resorts in the U.S.

— The Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the U.S.

— The Best Family Spring Break Destinations

— The Best Winter Family Vacations

— The Top Water Parks in New Jersey

— The Top Water Parks in Ohio

— The Top Water Parks in Texas

— The Top Water Parks in Georgia

More from U.S. News

The 33 Best Water Parks in the USA

The 16 Top Amusement Parks in the U.S. 2022

9 Top Family-Friendly Hotels With Water Parks

18 Top Indoor Water Park Resorts in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 07/21/22: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.