16 Top Romantic Getaways in Georgia

From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast, Georgia has plenty of options for an idyllic lovers’ getaway. Grab your sweetheart for a relaxing escape filled with long strolls on expansive beaches, luxurious spa treatments and horse-drawn carriage rides. You can also make memories with exciting outdoor activities such as zip lining, horseback riding, waterfall hikes and dolphin tours. After laughing together over a romantic dinner, couples can choose from accommodations that range from log cabins to historic estates. There’s something for everyone on these top romantic getaways in Georgia.

(Note: Some of the following activities, attractions and locations may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Lookout Mountain

The views from Lookout Mountain are unmatched, making it a lovely place to set up a picnic for two. The one-of-a-kind Rock City Gardens atop the mountain charms visitors with its Enchanted Trail, as well as a lookout point called Lover’s Leap where you can supposedly see seven different states. Another way to experience Lookout Mountain is via the Incline Railway, one of the world’s steepest passenger railways, which starts just over the state border in Chattanooga, Tennessee. About 15 miles southwest of the mountain sits Georgia’s Cloudland Canyon State Park, where you can hike to two waterfalls or spend a night glamping together.

For an overnight stay on Lookout Mountain itself, consider the Chanticleer Inn Bed and Breakfast. Most rooms come with a fireplace and private patio; some even have a whirlpool tub. Stroll the 2-acre property’s lush gardens, try your hand at bocce ball, take a dip in the pool or enjoy a leisurely homemade breakfast. Recent lodgers loved this bed-and-breakfast’s peaceful atmosphere and hospitable owners.

Clarkesville

Explore charming Clarkesville, where you and your sweetie can go horseback riding at sunset, meet adorable alpacas on a farm tour, see great live music or enjoy wine tasting in beautiful vineyards. The scenic U.S. Route 441, known as Heritage Highway, passes through the city’s downtown, which has plenty of options for date night with its theater, restaurants, museums and quaint shops. You’ll find Clarkesville about 55 miles north of Athens.

Need a place to stay? Recent guests rave about the Glen-Ella Springs Inn, citing strolls through the inn’s seasonal flower garden and meadow and relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch as two of many perks. Luxury suites, a restaurant and the Garden House (stocked with refreshments accessible at any time of day) are also on-site.

Callaway Resort & Gardens: Pine Mountain

This outdoor getaway in Pine Mountain — about 80 miles south of Atlanta — offers year-round adventure with 2,500 acres of Georgia wilderness, gardens and nature trails. Callaway Resort & Gardens is a magical retreat for a romantic weekend away with the one you love. Visitors can choose between the guest rooms and suites at The Lodge & Spa, or opt to stay in one of the woodland cottages or upscale villas. Admission to the gardens is included with your accommodations, so you’ll be able to experience the seasonal blooms — azaleas shine during the Spring Flower Fest, for example — along with the traveler-favorite butterfly center and more. To see the gardens aglow, don’t miss Fantasy in Lights, the resort’s holiday lights display. When you’re not immersed in the numerous gardens, spend quality time together golfing, zip lining, fishing, biking, hiking or lounging at the spa. For a change of scenery, couples can head to Robin Lake Beach, an artificial white sand beach, for water sports and sunbathing.

Savannah

It’s no wonder Savannah is widely considered one of the best places to visit in Georgia. The charming coastal town regularly attracts more than 14 million annual visitors, who come for the horse-drawn carriage rides, antebellum architecture and cobblestone streets. Couples may enjoy admiring local art at Savannah City Market or taking a walking tour to learn about the history of this old Southern town.Stroll hand-in-hand through the 30-acre Forsyth Park, complete with gardens, winding paths, an expansive green and even a space for concerts. When activities leave you peckish, get ready to explore Savannah’s top-notch culinary offerings. Sink your teeth into some Southern fried chicken at Geneva’s Famous Chicken & Cornbread Co. or stop by Leopold’s Ice Cream for a frozen dessert.

As the day winds down, couples will find a variety of accommodation options. The Historic District’s Hamilton-Turner Inn is a romantic boutique hotel with what travelers call impeccable service, beautiful interior design and upscale amenities like evening wine. Book the Romance Package for the ultimate indulgence. For a B&B stay, guests praise the Azalea Inn & Villas as quiet and cozy, with standout amenities like complimentary nightly desserts.

Dahlonega

Head 65 miles north of Atlanta for a serene escape in the heart of north Georgia’s wine country. Dahlonega, once so rich in gold deposits it caused an early 19th-century gold rush, boasts a variety of bonding activities — perhaps you and your significant other will enjoy panning for gold knee-deep in a river together. Engage your inner oenophiles at one of the Dahlonega wine-tasting rooms or explore the nearby Chattahoochee National Forest for waterfalls galore. Live music, art and theater are also in abundance in this small city in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

At the Forrest Hills Resort in Dahlonega, couples will enjoy spending some one-on-one time in the romantic cabins, which come equipped with a private hot tub, fireplace and covered porch with swing. Traveler-favorite horseback riding, lodging packages featuring couples massages and an on-site wedding chapel are just a few of the amenities available.

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort: Braselton

Experience the state’s wine country at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, a premier location in north Georgia for wine tastings, exquisite dining, relaxing spa treatments, tennis, culinary classes and other activities. The 3,500-acre estate will take your breath away with rolling hills, wooded forests and sprawling vineyards. Couples will appreciate the feeling of being in the French countryside at this chateau-style resort, with upscale guest rooms, private villas and spa suites. The on-site Chateau Elan Winery produces more than 30 wines, which visitors can experience with daily tastings and guided tours.

The on-site spa features a variety of packages for sweethearts. Try the Couples Romantic Journey, which includes side-by-side exfoliation and massages, a candlelit bath, a bottle of wine and chocolates. Fine dining awaits with French-infused cuisine served in a glass-roofed atrium, a bourbon-focused speakeasy, a poolside bar and multiple other venues. Recent travelers love this property, praising the food as delicious and the winery tours as a highlight.

Augusta

Take a trip to Augusta with your loved one to stroll along the Riverwalk downtown — you can stop at the tranquil Japanese Gardens, then grab a cup of coffee while taking in the scenic Savannah River. Or, share your love of history by visiting the Augusta Museum of History, the Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson or the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History. Whatever you get up to in this quaint Southern city, don’t miss the rich chocolate truffles at La Bonbonnière, crafted by a chocolatier from Belgium.

Set in the historic neighborhood of Summerville, The Partridge Inn Augusta is a classy and elegant choice to bed down. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, this accommodation boasts fine dining, a courtyard pool, complimentary Wi-Fi and pet-friendly rooms. Previous visitors say the staff is warm and friendly. Many enjoyed the charm and history of this hotel, though some felt it needed updates.

The Cloister at Sea Island: Golden Isles

Sea Island is a top resort destination in Georgia’s Golden Isles. For a five-star experience, it doesn’t get better than The Cloister at Sea Island, a resort located on the private Sea Island. The property encompasses 50 acres surrounded by various waterways and 5 miles of private coastline. Suites with elegant Spanish Mediterranean decor are offered across a number of buildings. The Sea Island Beach Club, for example, offers access to the private beach and three pools, while the gated Ocean Residences gives guests seclusion and an infinity pool. Many travelers are effusive in their praise of The Cloister’s staff and the natural beauty of this Georgia destination.

There is no shortage of activities on Sea Island, including tennis, golf, biking, boating, bowling, fishing, horseback riding, kayaking, sailing and so much more. Make sure to save time for a trip to the five-star Spa at Sea Island to rest and replenish with a massage, facial or body treatment. Spagoers can enjoy diverse amenities, such as a garden atrium, meditation labyrinth, somadome therapy pod, hydrotherapy pool or cryotherapy sauna.

Lake Oconee

Get away from it all with an escape to dreamy Lake Oconee, which sits about 85 miles west of Augusta. Water sports are a main draw in the warmer months, so you can get out on the lake with rented kayaks, tubes, water skis, paddleboards and more. Make more memories with your better half in downtown Greensboro — less than 15 miles north of the lake — by playing golf, shopping for one-of-a-kind artwork or visiting the area’s historic sites. Visitors may opt for a craft beer tasting at Oconee Brewing Company or a stop at the seasonal open-air farmers market.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee resort, situated on the lake’s shores, offers couples the chance to unwind at the spa or by the pool. Alternatively, play a round of golf or take a ride on a complimentary bike. Recent guests rave about the abundant natural beauty of this property. Stay in one of the charming rooms, suites or lakeside cottages for a truly memorable couples retreat. With five dining options here, couples can enjoy a meal with serene views of the lake or golf course while dining on Southern-style cuisine starring locally sourced ingredients.

Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa: Young Harris

The Blue Ridge Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for a lavish stay at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa in Young Harris, which sits just south of the North Carolina border. Enjoy all that nature has to offer on this more than 500-acre property with outdoor activities such as horseback riding, golf, hiking the Appalachian Trail, kayaking, rafting, fishing, tennis and bird-watching. The elegant accommodation options include rooms or suites in the mountain lodge, cottage rooms in the woods, and the exclusive Equani Spa suite.

Experience deep rejuvenation with a visit the Equani Spa, some of whose treatments incorporate Cherokee-inspired rituals, as Brasstown Valley sits on land that’s sacred to the Cherokee people. One spa service, the detoxifying “7 Clan Ritual,” includes a mud mask, European dry body brushing and massage. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the accommodating staff and call the resort perfect for a weekend escape, though some felt the rooms could use a refresh.

Tybee Island

Tybee Island provides an ideal location to spend some quality time with the one you love. The scenery, history and recreation offer couples plenty of things to do, whether you want to walk barefoot on long stretches of sandy beach, visit Georgia’s oldest and tallest lighthouse, or watch the sunset over cocktails at The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen. Tybee Island is an easy daytrip from Savannah (it’s less than 20 miles southeast of the city), but if you opt to stay overnight, you’ll have even more time for dolphin-watching ventures, guided kayak tours, bike rides or a visit to the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.

Airbnbs can be a nice lodging option to get away from the crowds. Try the Sunny Daze Bungalow for peace and privacy: This colorful one-bedroom cottage includes backyard with a small pond. Guests appreciate the easy walking distance to great spots, including the beach, restaurants and shops.

Mountain Top Inn and Resort: Warm Springs

If you and your partner seek a rustic and cozy mountain escape with plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors, look no further than the Mountain Top Inn and Resort. This resort set on nearly 10,000 acres is surrounded by Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park. The peaceful setting accompanies accommodations set in buildings that resemble log cabins. Select lodge rooms come perfectly equipped for a romantic getaway with hot tubs and fireplaces. You could also stay in a private cabin for additional alone time. The resort welcomes dogs in certain rooms and cabins, so you don’t have to leave your beloved pooch at home for this vacation. During your visit here, you and your significant other can relax poolside or explore the expansive wilderness with scenic lookouts and magnificent waterfalls. Previous visitors hail the mountain views, especially from the resort’s pavilion, and enjoy how quiet a stay here can be.

Clayton

The quaint mountain community of Clayton is nearby Black Rock Mountain State Park, so nature lovers are in luck here. Visitors can stop by the Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center (an outdoor museum detailing life in an Appalachian village), board a whitewater raft for some high-adrenaline fun or take a scenic drive on the Southern Highroads Trail, which passes through Clayton. Farm-fresh cuisine, nearby vineyards and boutique shops all contribute to the town’s charm.

After a long day, relax at the Beechwood Inn, which reviewers praise for its cozy lodging and welcoming hosts. Book the Romantic Getaway package to enjoy lodging in a suite or cabin, sparkling wine, a flower arrangement, custom-made chocolate truffles, daily breakfast for two and keepsake Champagne flutes. Whether you get that package or not, guests are welcome to dine on a complimentary daily breakfast and partake in a daily wine hour in the evening.

Buckhead: Atlanta

The Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta offers couples an ideal getaway amid the busy pace of the city. This upscale and stylish destination boasts incredible shopping, dining, live music and museums. See a comedy show together, take a cooking class, grab a Southern-inspired meal or pick out some must-have clothing items from your favorite designer. Plus, Buckhead is less than two miles west of the Atlanta History Center, one of Atlanta’s top attractions.

The chic Thompson Buckhead, part of Hyatt’s Thompson Hotels collection, provides midcentury modern accommodations with a rooftop pool, private cabanas and a lobby bar. The elegant rooms and suites boast views of Buckhead or of the Atlanta skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. You can enjoy a romantic dinner at The Dirty Rascal with elaborate tableside preparations, an extensive wine list and Italian-American cuisine. Recent guests comment that the tasteful decor and unique design make this hotel stand out from others in the area.

Barnsley Resort: Adairsville

Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Barnsley Resort blends history, outdoor adventure and Southern comfort to make an ideal escape for lovebirds. Previous visitors point to the plentiful resort experiences — perfect for making lifetime memories — as a highlight of this getaway. Bond through unique experiences such as ax throwing, air rifle shooting, archery, UTV trail riding, disc golf or visiting the historic Manor House ruins. Then, cozy up by your in-room fireplace, take in the tranquility of the spa or share a delectable meal. Dining options include the on-site grill and outdoor beer garden; Barnsley Resort sources fresh produce from its gardens.

Couples can cuddle up in the English-inspired cottages with a cozy bedroom, claw-foot soaking tub, furnished porch and wood-burning fireplace. Alternatively, choose from various rooms and suites at the Inn, some of which are pet-friendly.

Jekyll Island Club Resort: Golden Isles

Part of Georgia’s Golden Isles, Jekyll Island is a barrier island off the state’s southeastern coast with miles of unspoiled shoreline. Its unique Driftwood Beach sets a romantic mood with its namesake driftwood scattered across the sand — ideal for a picnic or stargazing. To extend the ambiance, book the Island Romance package at the Jekyll Island Club Resort with accommodation at one of the its properties: Jekyll Island Club, Island Cottages or Jekyll Ocean Club. You’ll be welcomed with Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, then treated to breakfasts for two, a picnic lunch and half-day bike rentals.

Recent travelers to Jekyll Island Club Resort praise the historic grounds and beautifully preserved accommodations. You can sip drinks poolside or play a game of croquet before setting out to explore natural habitats, splash in the ocean and kayak through the meandering salt marsh. With several distinct dining options, guests can choose from casual to elegant restaurants to suit their needs, as well as gourmet picnics and fireside s’mores.

