UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BPPrud
|22
|26.08
|3.90
|20.47
|+16.54
|+420.9
|2ProUltShTc
|24.25
|14.04
|22.19
|+17.01
|+328.1
|3ScorpioTk
|21
|38.07
|11.02
|34.51
|+21.70
|+169.4
|4NxTierOilSol
|12.50
|3.56
|9.51
|+5.96
|+167.9
|5BorrDrillrs
|6.96
|1.75
|4.61
|+2.55
|+123.8
|6PBFEnergy
|15
|44.12
|13.10
|29.02
|+16.05
|+123.7
|7CONSOLEn
|59.38
|19.11
|49.38
|+26.67
|+117.4
|8VaalcoEgy
|5
|8.77
|3.16
|6.94
|+3.73
|+116.2
|9PeabodyEng
|7
|33.29
|9.83
|21.33
|+11.26
|+111.8
|10AlphMetalRs
|3
|186.98
|55.98
|129.13
|+68.08
|+111.5
|11AmplifyEngy
|9.86
|3.10
|6.54
|+3.43
|+110.3
|12HoeghLP
|6
|9.10
|4.07
|8.99
|+4.67
|+108.1
|13ArdmoreShip
|8.24
|3.09
|6.97
|+3.59
|+106.2
|14OccidentPet
|9
|74.04
|29.15
|58.88
|+29.89
|+103.1
|15CVREnergy
|43.61
|16.83
|33.50
|+16.69
|+
|99.3
|16Renren
|30.44
|15.01
|28.92
|+14.24
|+
|97.0
|17Tidewatr
|28.79
|10.70
|21.09
|+10.38
|+
|96.9
|18DxSOXBearrs
|70.26
|31.73
|66.13
|+31.93
|+
|93.4
|19PrSh20yrTr
|69.49
|31.53
|57.74
|+26.83
|+
|86.8
|20Direx30TBr
|122.40
|55.78
|101.46
|+47.00
|+
|86.3
|21HelmPayne
|54.59
|23.83
|43.06
|+19.36
|+
|81.7
|22PrecDrill
|87.19
|35.88
|64.02
|+28.59
|+
|80.7
|23KosmosEngy
|8.49
|3.45
|6.19
|+2.73
|+
|78.9
|24DxTcBearrs
|57.19
|27.00
|49.98
|+22.01
|+
|78.7
|25MesaRoyalty
|99
|28.00
|5.91
|10.91
|+4.76
|+
|77.4
|26DaqoNewEn
|7
|74.10
|32.20
|71.38
|+31.06
|+
|77.0
|27AnteroRescs
|48.80
|15.98
|30.65
|+13.15
|+
|75.1
|28DrxSCBear
|53.15
|25.38
|46.65
|+19.61
|+
|72.5
|29DelekUS
|35.23
|14.71
|25.84
|+10.85
|+
|72.4
|30PrUShtSemi
|32.29
|17.12
|31.09
|+12.96
|+
|71.5
|31SeacorMarine
|9.78
|3.36
|5.76
|+2.36
|+
|69.4
|32SolarOilfld
|14.61
|6.60
|10.88
|+4.33
|+
|66.1
|33SocQuim&M
|115.76
|46.70
|83.53
|+33.10
|+
|65.6
|34USGasFd
|80.29
|41.09
|67.82
|+26.86
|+
|65.6
|35Nabors
|207.67
|82.50
|133.90
|+52.81
|+
|65.1
|36GenieEngy
|5
|9.22
|4.83
|9.16
|+3.59
|+
|64.5
|37Permian
|46
|23.08
|9.87
|16.55
|+6.45
|+
|63.9
|38TurqHillRes
|9
|31.05
|14.32
|26.78
|+10.33
|+
|62.8
|39DirSPBear
|30.49
|15.87
|26.66
|+10.28
|+
|62.8
|40SwERCmETR
|5.20
|2.64
|4.28
|+1.64
|+
|62.1
|41TeekyTnk
|22.10
|9.89
|17.63
|+6.73
|+
|61.7
|42BiPEngy
|86.23
|40.90
|64.43
|+24.16
|+
|60.0
|43TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|15.47
|+5.67
|+
|57.9
|44PermianvRoy
|9
|5.79
|2.08
|3.33
|+1.22
|+
|57.8
|45EQTCorp
|50.41
|19.20
|34.40
|+12.59
|+
|57.7
|46Valhi
|8
|54.06
|22.42
|45.34
|+16.59
|+
|57.7
|47ArchResour
|7
|183.53
|86.50
|143.09
|+51.77
|+
|56.7
|48USBrentOil
|36.84
|20.80
|32.74
|+11.83
|+
|56.6
|49DxREBearrs
|61.97
|29.55
|50.30
|+18.16
|+
|56.5
|50PrUShLeh20Tr
|29.56
|17.17
|26.15
|+9.26
|+
|54.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergySy
|7.15
|.36
|.41
|—
|9.60
|—
|95.9
|2CarvanaA
|240.59
|19.80
|22.58—209.21
|—
|90.3
|3BITMining
|6.28
|.60
|.62
|—
|5.52
|—
|89.9
|4AvayaHldg
|21.65
|2.18
|2.24
|—17.56
|—
|88.7
|5CazooGrp
|6.22
|.70
|.72
|—
|5.31
|—
|88.1
|6Vapotherm
|21.06
|2.46
|2.53
|—18.18
|—
|87.8
|7RomeoPwr
|3.94
|.44
|.45
|—
|3.20
|—
|87.7
|8Heliogenn
|16.31
|1.86
|2.11
|—11.46
|—
|84.5
|9fuboTV
|16.65
|2.34
|2.47
|—13.05
|—
|84.1
|10Invitae
|15.87
|2.08
|2.44
|—12.83
|—
|84.0
|11Velo3D
|10.90
|1.31
|1.38
|—
|6.43
|—
|82.3
|12VoltaInc
|7.64
|1.22
|1.30
|—
|6.04
|—
|82.3
|13RanpakHl
|39.91
|6.84
|7.00
|—30.58
|—
|81.4
|14DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|6.74
|—29.26
|—
|81.3
|15iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|16DxSOXBull
|74.21
|12.38
|13.10
|—54.91
|—
|80.7
|17DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|18.98
|24.50
|—99.30
|—
|80.2
|18AspenAerogels
|52.00
|7.93
|9.88
|—39.91
|—
|80.2
|19WeaveComn
|15.65
|2.96
|3.04
|—12.14
|—
|80.0
|20HorizGlbl
|8.75
|1.62
|1.63
|—
|6.35
|—
|79.6
|21DxRetlBulls
|39.66
|7.16
|7.51
|—28.92
|—
|79.4
|22VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|23Farfetch
|35.26
|6.53
|7.16
|—26.27
|—
|78.6
|24CooperStdHldg
|27.35
|3.53
|4.99
|—17.42
|—
|77.7
|25Wayfair
|9
|197.77
|43.31
|43.56—146.41
|—
|77.1
|26DigitMedSol
|1.96
|1.07
|1.11
|—
|3.67
|—
|76.8
|27SOSLtd
|.98
|.17
|.19
|—
|.63
|—
|76.8
|28AsanaA
|76.93
|16.20
|17.58
|—56.97
|—
|76.4
|29PartyCity
|1
|6.86
|1.09
|1.32
|—
|4.25
|—
|76.3
|30WarbyParkn
|47.29
|10.98
|11.26
|—35.30
|—
|75.8
|31ESSTechn
|11.93
|2.79
|2.81
|—
|8.63
|—
|75.4
|32BakktHldgn
|9.01
|1.98
|2.10
|—
|6.41
|—
|75.3
|33Innovid
|7.49
|1.62
|1.66
|—
|4.99
|—
|75.0
|34Diebold
|11.00
|2.16
|2.27
|—
|6.78
|—
|74.9
|35Shopify
|27
|1393.67
|297.64
|350.26—1027.13
|—
|74.6
|36WeidaiLtdrs
|1
|2.98
|.71
|.96
|—
|2.79
|—
|74.4
|37UntySftwr
|144.69
|29.09
|36.82—106.17
|—
|74.2
|38SoloBrandAn
|17.45
|3.66
|4.06
|—11.57
|—
|74.0
|39UpHealth
|2.79
|.51
|.59
|—
|1.65
|—
|73.5
|40CianADRn
|13.61
|3.15
|3.40
|—
|8.93
|—
|72.4
|41GatosSilvr
|11.70
|2.68
|2.87
|—
|7.51
|—
|72.4
|42VicariSurAn
|10.79
|2.82
|2.94
|—
|7.68
|—
|72.3
|43CedarRlTrpfC
|25.50
|6.90
|7.00
|—18.27
|—
|72.3
|44AMTDIdea
|7.91
|1.09
|1.16
|—
|3.02
|—
|72.2
|45RingCentral
|194.40
|48.53
|52.26—135.09
|—
|72.1
|46SnapIncA
|47.71
|11.88
|13.13
|—33.90
|—
|72.1
|47CmtyHlthSys
|2
|14.74
|3.67
|3.75
|—
|9.56
|—
|71.8
|48RushStr
|17.24
|4.06
|4.67
|—11.83
|—
|71.7
|49Nautilus
|1
|6.47
|1.75
|1.75
|—
|4.38
|—
|71.5
|50GinkgoBion
|8.77
|2.09
|2.38
|—
|5.93
|—
|71.4
|—————————
