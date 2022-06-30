UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MexcoEngy
|43.00
|9.00
|17.19
|+7.81
|+
|83.3
|2Envela
|18
|7.35
|3.51
|7.13
|+3.06
|+
|75.2
|3GranTierrag
|10
|2.15
|.76
|1.15
|+.39
|+
|51.1
|4SupDrillPdts
|33
|1.84
|.65
|.99
|+.26
|+
|35.6
|5Innsuites
|4.64
|1.98
|2.88
|+.70
|+
|32.1
|6CheniereEngy
|150.00
|100.13
|133.03
|+31.61
|+
|31.2
|7ProtalixBio
|2.00
|.70
|1.09
|+.26
|+
|31.0
|8ImperOilg
|17
|57.89
|36.19
|47.11
|+11.01
|+
|30.5
|9RileyExplor
|76
|36.00
|19.00
|24.18
|+4.86
|+
|25.2
|10NexGenEng
|5.66
|3.67
|5.37
|+1.00
|+
|22.9
|11RingEnergy
|11
|5.09
|2.25
|2.66
|+.38
|+
|16.7
|12AdamsRsc
|8
|39.89
|27.40
|32.19
|+4.38
|+
|15.7
|13FTEngyInco
|17.00
|13.62
|15.92
|+2.10
|+
|15.2
|14SolitarioExp
|.98
|.42
|.57
|+.07
|+
|14.0
|15LGLGroup
|81
|13.90
|9.51
|12.98
|+1.58
|+
|13.9
|16NERealty
|3
|85.00
|66.13
|77.00
|+9.20
|+
|13.6
|17GrupoSimec
|36.27
|22.97
|30.30
|+3.30
|+
|12.2
|18Pedevco
|2.44
|1.00
|1.15
|+.09
|+
|8.5
|19ChiRivet
|27
|31.00
|25.11
|28.49
|+2.22
|+
|8.4
|20EvolutionPet
|9
|8.17
|4.98
|5.46
|+.41
|+
|8.1
|21CoreMolding
|22
|11.51
|7.96
|9.19
|+.68
|+
|8.0
|22IncOpporRI
|19
|16.99
|10.05
|12.84
|+.89
|+
|7.4
|23BirksGroup
|5.99
|4.29
|5.19
|+.34
|+
|7.0
|24UnivSecInst
|5.25
|2.27
|3.62
|+.22
|+
|6.5
|25CheniereEnLP
|20
|61.91
|42.00
|44.87
|+2.63
|+
|6.2
|26Globalstar
|1.54
|.90
|1.23
|+.07
|+
|6.0
|27ArenaGpHln
|15.40
|7.50
|9.00
|+.50
|+
|5.9
|28GoldResource
|14
|2.63
|1.50
|1.63
|+.07
|+
|4.5
|29RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|3.61
|4.75
|+.15
|+
|3.3
|30CompxIntl
|19
|24.00
|19.65
|23.19
|+.72
|+
|3.2
|31NtlHlthcare
|8
|75.35
|61.98
|69.90
|+1.96
|+
|2.9
|32GoldenMin
|36
|.63
|.34
|.36
|+.01
|+
|2.3
|33RadiantLogis
|10
|7.77
|5.66
|7.42
|+.13
|+
|1.8
|34FTSIntl
|26.68
|25.00
|26.51
|+.26
|+
|1.0
|35EspeyMfg
|15.79
|12.39
|14.24
|+.03
|+
|.2
|36AustinGoldn
|29.00
|1.61
|1.81
|37GeniusGrpn
|34.98
|5.07
|5.90
|38IdahoStrRsn
|12.48
|6.30
|7.87
|39MaverisMet
|48
|5.45
|3.83
|4.35
|—
|.01
|—
|.2
|40BluerckResid
|27.00
|25.51
|26.29
|—
|.10
|—
|.4
|41CKXLands
|46
|16.50
|10.21
|11.13
|—
|.07
|—
|.6
|42iShLiqdtybt
|50.42
|49.93
|50.04
|—
|.35
|—
|.7
|43BluerckRespfD
|25.60
|24.89
|24.94
|—
|.30
|—
|1.2
|44SeabrdCp
|9
|4394.25
|3535.57
|3882.58
|—52.43
|—
|1.3
|45BluerkRespfC
|25.63
|24.91
|24.98
|—
|.38
|—
|1.5
|46GabelGlUtilpf
|53.90
|46.00
|47.34
|—
|.96
|—
|2.0
|47FlanignEnt
|4
|40.00
|26.92
|30.00
|—
|.87
|—
|2.8
|48HMG Court
|24.00
|22.11
|22.80
|—
|.71
|—
|3.0
|49Tellurian
|6.54
|2.23
|2.98
|—
|.10
|—
|3.2
|50DelaColMuni
|14.37
|13.55
|13.75
|—
|.51
|—
|3.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1vjAerocentry
|1
|63.80
|.91
|1.36
|—58.34
|—
|97.7
|2LairdSuper
|14.79
|1.82
|1.91
|—11.13
|—
|85.4
|3PowerREIT
|10
|81.99
|12.21
|12.73
|—56.16
|—
|81.5
|4BitNileHld
|1
|1.43
|.23
|.27
|—
|.92
|—
|77.6
|5AlexcoResg
|2.09
|.36
|.40
|—
|1.34
|—
|77.0
|6MyomoInc
|8.79
|1.61
|1.68
|—
|5.17
|—
|75.5
|7Renovacor
|8.66
|1.34
|2.03
|—
|5.67
|—
|73.7
|8AmpioPharm
|.65
|.15
|.17
|—
|.40
|—
|70.5
|9WincIncn
|8.66
|1.44
|1.55
|—
|3.70
|—
|70.5
|10Stereotaxis
|7.22
|1.72
|1.84
|—
|4.36
|—
|70.3
|11Trio-Tech
|17
|13.49
|4.14
|4.33
|—
|9.10
|—
|67.8
|12ZedgeIncn
|7
|9.39
|2.77
|2.88
|—
|5.62
|—
|66.1
|13DecisPtSyst
|12.98
|3.34
|4.00
|—
|7.34
|—
|64.7
|14AsensusSrg
|1.22
|.35
|.40
|—
|.71
|—
|64.1
|15FrshVineWn
|9.75
|1.44
|1.86
|—
|3.24
|—
|63.5
|16OceanPwr
|1.89
|.50
|.56
|—
|.92
|—
|61.9
|17cbdMDInc
|1.30
|.41
|.44
|—
|.64
|—
|59.3
|18TakungArt
|4.88
|1.55
|1.66
|—
|2.39
|—
|59.0
|19MarygoldCos
|5.15
|.97
|1.40
|—
|1.99
|—
|58.7
|20MilestoneSci
|2.20
|.75
|.92
|—
|1.14
|—
|55.5
|21ChinaPhrmH
|.53
|.20
|.22
|—
|.27
|—
|55.5
|22BiomX
|2.14
|.60
|.73
|—
|.87
|—
|54.4
|23TrilogyMetl
|1.70
|.75
|.76
|—
|.89
|—
|54.1
|24Sifco
|7.95
|3.08
|3.10
|—
|3.40
|—
|52.3
|25ComstockM
|2.12
|.61
|.62
|—
|.67
|—
|51.9
|26iBio
|.61
|.22
|.26
|—
|.29
|—
|51.9
|27CentrusEngy
|3
|57.67
|17.36
|24.75
|—25.16
|—
|50.4
|28WestwatRs
|2.54
|1.00
|1.08
|—
|1.07
|—
|49.8
|29eMagin
|1.92
|.55
|.65
|—
|.64
|—
|49.6
|30NanoViricid
|3.93
|1.04
|1.88
|—
|1.84
|—
|49.5
|311847Goedck
|2.61
|1.20
|1.22
|—
|1.18
|—
|49.2
|32BlonderTLab
|.93
|.28
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.3
|33ITTechPck
|4
|.51
|.11
|.12
|—
|.11
|—
|48.3
|34ImpacMtg
|1.35
|.58
|.58
|—
|.53
|—
|47.7
|35TasekoM
|7
|2.41
|1.06
|1.08
|—
|.97
|—
|47.3
|36AgeXThera
|1.33
|.55
|.58
|—
|.51
|—
|47.2
|37inTestCorp
|13
|14.05
|6.07
|6.82
|—
|5.90
|—
|46.4
|38IndiaGlCap
|1.16
|.42
|.53
|—
|.45
|—
|45.8
|39PalatinTech
|.55
|.26
|.28
|—
|.23
|—
|45.1
|40TrinityPlace
|2.13
|.95
|1.01
|—
|.83
|—
|45.1
|41RetractblTch
|3
|7.37
|3.28
|3.83
|—
|3.10
|—
|44.7
|42GrtPanSilvg
|.38
|.10
|.12
|—
|.10
|—
|43.8
|43InfuSystem
|17.54
|6.78
|9.63
|—
|7.40
|—
|43.5
|44AltisourceAsst
|1
|18.70
|8.65
|10.25
|—
|7.65
|—
|42.7
|45GalianoGld
|2
|.80
|.36
|.40
|—
|.30
|—
|42.6
|46SierraMetl
|6
|1.84
|.77
|.80
|—
|.56
|—
|41.2
|47WirelessTel
|3
|2.40
|1.17
|1.32
|—
|.88
|—
|40.0
|48CornerstStrat
|14.60
|7.60
|8.58
|—
|5.71
|—
|40.0
|49CornerTotRet
|14.20
|7.41
|8.33
|—
|5.42
|—
|39.4
|50WidePoint
|2
|4.81
|2.23
|2.39
|—
|1.54
|—
|39.2
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.