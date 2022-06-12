The 16 Best Prague Tours

Whether you opt to explore Prague on foot, by bike or by boat, a guided tour will help you make…

Whether you opt to explore Prague on foot, by bike or by boat, a guided tour will help you make the most of your time in the Czech Republic’s capital. Many tours concentrate on Prague’s top attractions like the historic center of Prague — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — while others venture farther afield or focus on local food or art. To help you pick which one suits your itinerary best, U.S. News consulted experts and travelers to find the top tours in Prague.

Note: Some tour providers on this list may be running more limited operations due to COVID-19 or may impose testing or vaccine requirements. Check with your tour operator about availability before you book.

Taste of Prague — Prague Foodie Tour

The Prague Foodie Tour takes groups of up to 10 people to five eateries for samples of the city’s traditional and modern cuisine. The aim of the outing is to take visitors beyond the usual attractions to places locals frequent. Tour-takers award high marks to the guides for their insights into Czech culinary arts and culture. Reviewers also applaud the quality and quantity of the food and drinks. The walks typically last about four hours and cover less than a mile.

Start times vary, but generally tours depart between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tours cost 2,800 korunas (or about $121) per person, and that includes food as well as samples of local beer, wine and spirits. Hungry for more? Taste of Prague also offers a dinner and cocktail tour.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

Mijn Praag Tours — Bike Tour Prague

In addition to visiting well-known sights like Wenceslas Square, the Jewish Quarter, the John Lennon Wall and Old Town Square, this relaxed three-hour ride may include a stop for a drink or an unplanned photo opportunity. Along the way, guides share the city’s history and show tourists lesser-known spots. Tour leaders are regarded as knowledgeable and adept, according to reviewers. Many refer to the bike tour as the highlight of their Prague visit.

Bike excursions depart daily at 10:30 a.m. Tickets, which include use of a bicycle, start at 30 euros (about $32) per person. Interested in exploring more of the “hidden” side of Prague? The company offers a bike tour that highlights the lesser-known areas of the city, along with a variety of themed walking tours.

[View Tour and Book Tickets: Option 1 | Option 2.]

Prague Food Tour — Delicious Food Tour

This tour celebrates traditional Czech cuisine. The half-day outing covers nearly 2 miles and features visits to several Old Town eateries for 10 food samples and beverage pairings (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic). Reviewers rave about the food samples and the entertaining and informative guides who are Prague locals.

Prague Food Tour offers this on-the-go feast several times each day; tours last up to five hours. Tours, which are capped at 10 participants, cost about 2,800 korunas (or roughly $121) per person. The company also offers tours that focus on Prague’s famous beer, as well as its contemporary food scene outside the city center.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

Prague City Adventures — Prague Beer and Tapas Tour

The Prague Beer and Tapas Tour shines a spotlight on the city’s local ales and lagers with stops at a microbrewery and three locally owned beer halls for drinks and snack pairings. You could sample lagers, India pale ales, pickled cheese and sausage. Patrons highly praise the food and beverages and appreciate the many helpful tips guides dole out along the way.

Tours, which last about three hours, begin and end in the shadow of the statue of Saint Wenceslas in Wenceslas Square. Excursions are offered every day beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets, which start at 75 euros (about $80), cover the guided tour as well as four beers, some tapas, and tram and metro rides between destinations. Tourgoers must be at least 18 years old. Prague City Adventures runs additional outings, including an evening food tour in Old Town.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

SANDEMANs New Europe — Free Tour of Prague

Let a local show you some of Prague top attractions, including its famous astronomical clock in the Old Town Square, the Church of Our Lady before Týn and the Rudolfinum. Along the way, guides offer details about key moments in the city’s history, and patrons appreciate the guides’ in-depth knowledge and insights.

Three-hour tours take place twice daily starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No fee is charged for this tour, though gratuities are appreciated. SANDEMANs New Europe offers a fee-based tour of Prague Castle, among other tours.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

Prague Boats — Cruises to Devil’s Channel

According to travelers, gliding along the Vltava River in a boat is a convenient and comfortable way to view must-see sights like Prague Castle and the Charles Bridge. You’ll also see plenty of beautiful homes and cruise along Devil’s Channel, which contained water mills. As an added bonus, tour-takers describe the commentary provided on this tour as informative. However, other patrons complain of lackluster customer service.

Prague Boats’ 50-minute cruises depart from pier No. 3 at the ?ech Bridge Dock daily year-round at multiple times. Tickets start at 16 euros (approximately $17) for adults and 10 euros (about $11) for children. Prague Boats offers a number of other river cruises, including dinner cruises.

[View Tour and Book Tickets: Option 1 | Option 2 | Option 3.]

Free Walking Tour Prague — Prague Old Town

Tour-takers generally find the Prague Old Town tour very entertaining and informative. Along the 2 1/2-hour walk, you’ll traverse the city’s narrow streets, starting at the Powder Gate at Republic Square (Námestí Republiky) and ending at the Rudolfinum (where the Czech Philharmonic now performs), as a guide shares insights regarding the architecture and history of Prague’s Old Town.

As its name states, Free Walking Tours Prague charges nothing for this outing, though patrons are encouraged to pay what they think the tour is worth at its conclusion. Tours are offered daily starting at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Though the tours are free, reservations are required. The company also runs a free Prague Castle and Charles Bridge walking tour, among others.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

SCROOSER Tour — Grand City Tour

Spend two hours sightseeing atop a Scrooser: a wide-tire electric scooter. You’ll cruise by the Charles Bridge, Stahov Monastery, Prague Castle and several other sites. You’ll also stop at the John Lennon Wall so you can sign it (the company provides markers) and get a Polaroid photo to remember your outing. Travelers regularly praise the tour not only for its wonderful guides, but also as a fun way to see the city. Tour-takers must be at least 15 years old to ride. No driver’s license is required.

Tours ride daily at 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m.; a 6 p.m. tour may also be available. Tickets cost approximately 65 euros (about $70) per person. SCROOSER also runs a 90-minute Viewpoints and Castle Tour.

[View Tour and Book Tickets: Option 1 | Option 2.]

Fun in Prague — The Best of Prague with Lunch and River Cruise

Travelers generally agree this tour from Fun in Prague lives up to the company’s name. They praise the informative guides for their storytelling and appreciate the tour’s pace. During the six-hour outing, you’ll explore Prague on foot and via its public transportation as guides share historic facts. After your Czech lunch, you’ll embark on a river cruise where you’ll enjoy complimentary refreshments as you admire the sights.

Tours operate daily at 10 a.m. Tickets start at 58 euros (around $62) for adults, with discounts for teens and children. Tickets include all food and drink, as well as tickets for the tram and boat. Fun in Prague also hosts a variety of beer tours.

[View Tour and Book Tickets: Option 1 | Option 2.]

Uniline Tours — Karl?tejn Castle and Kon?prusy Caves

After you’ve explored Prague’s history and culture, travel to other Czech sites on this daytrip. The nine-hour tour departs from Prague and first visits Kon?prusy Caves, the largest cave system in the area where Celtics once worshipped. After lunch, you’ll visit Karl?tejn Castle where Bohemian royalty once lived and today holds a large collection of artifacts and art. Travelers rave about their tour guides and the sights.

Trips leave at 8 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Fees start at 249 euros (about $265) for adults. Uniline also runs a daytrip to Kutna Hora.

[View Tour and Book Tickets.]

You may also be interested in:

— The Best Things to Do in Prague

— The Best Prague Hotels

— The Best Places to Visit in Eastern Europe

— The Best Cheap Europe Vacations

— The Best Family Vacations in Europe

Update 06/13/22: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.