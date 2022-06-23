Rockville life sciences firm Emmes inks deal for new ownership

The Emmes Co. has seen big changes through the pandemic: a new leader, a new growth strategy, a new business…

The Emmes Co. has seen big changes through the pandemic: a new leader, a new growth strategy, a new business structure — and, this summer, a new owner.

The Rockville clinical research organization and New York’s New Mountain Capital have struck a deal for New Mountain to assume ownership of the local company, the partners said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, New Mountain affiliates would acquire ownership interest from New York’s Behrman Capital — Emmes’ majority investor since March 2019 — as well as that of Emmes’ other investors.

The transaction is expected to close in July. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Emmes, which conducts research and clinical trials for public and private sector customers, has a client base comprising biopharmaceutical companies, government agencies, academic institutions, nonprofits and foundations. And it supports research for agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and National…