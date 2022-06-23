RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Rockville life sciences firm Emmes inks deal for new ownership

Washington Business Journal

June 23, 2022, 2:08 PM

The Emmes Co. has seen big changes through the pandemic: a new leader, a new growth strategy, a new business structure — and, this summer, a new owner.

The Rockville clinical research organization and New York’s New Mountain Capital have struck a deal for New Mountain to assume ownership of the local company, the partners said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, New Mountain affiliates would acquire ownership interest from New York’s Behrman Capital — Emmes’ majority investor since March 2019 — as well as that of Emmes’ other investors.

The transaction is expected to close in July. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Emmes, which conducts research and clinical trials for public and private sector customers, has a client base comprising biopharmaceutical companies, government agencies, academic institutions, nonprofits and foundations. And it supports research for agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and National…

