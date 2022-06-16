CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1050¼ 1084¾ 1047 1076¼ +26¼ Sep 1063½ 1096½ 1060 1088¾ +25¼ Dec 1076 1109¼ 1074½ 1102½ +24 Mar 1087½ 1117½ 1084¾ 1111 +22¾ May 1093¼ 1119½ 1086¾ 1113½ +22¼ Jul 1071 1097¼ 1066½ 1091¼ +19¾ Sep 1062½ 1080 1056 1077 +18½ Dec 1056½ 1071¾ 1049 1069¼ +17¾ Jul 1000 1008¼ 999¾ 1007¾ +5½ Est. sales 78,728. Wed.’s sales 79,488 Wed.’s open int 332,683 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 774 792 773 789¼ +15¼ Sep 729 747¼ 728¾ 743¾ +14¾ Dec 721 741½ 720½ 737½ +16½ Mar 725¾ 745½ 725¾ 741¾ +15½ May 727 746¼ 727 742½ +15 Jul 724¼ 741 724 737½ +13½ Sep 670 682¼ 670 682¼ +11¼ Dec 647 657½ 647 655 +7¼ Mar 656 663 656 663 +9 Jul 662 662½ 658¾ 658¾ +4¼ Dec 583¾ 586¼ 583¼ 583¼ +2¾ Dec 562 562 562 562 +7¾ Est. sales 246,158. Wed.’s sales 251,859 Wed.’s open int 1,523,919, up 2,354 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 663 663 655¼ 659¼ —2 Sep 624 624¾ 621¼ 624¾ —2½ Dec 618¼ 619½ 614¾ 619½ Mar 616 616 614 614 —1¾ Est. sales 132. Wed.’s sales 364 Wed.’s open int 3,128, up 11 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1696¾ 1715½ 1690½ 1712¼ +18½ Aug 1617¼ 1635 1609¼ 1632 +18¼ Sep 1549¼ 1568½ 1543½ 1565½ +19½ Nov 1527 1549½ 1520½ 1546½ +23 Jan 1531 1552¾ 1524 1549¾ +22 Mar 1517½ 1539¼ 1513 1538¾ +22¼ May 1515 1534 1509½ 1532 +20 Jul 1514¼ 1529 1505¼ 1528¾ +21 Nov 1394 1412 1391½ 1412 +18¼ May 1387 1387 1387 1387 +10½ Nov 1339¾ 1344¾ 1339¾ 1344¾ +14¼ Nov 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316¾ +9½ Est. sales 119,633. Wed.’s sales 202,403 Wed.’s open int 748,861

