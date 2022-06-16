RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1050¼ 1084¾ 1047 1076¼ +26¼
Sep 1063½ 1096½ 1060 1088¾ +25¼
Dec 1076 1109¼ 1074½ 1102½ +24
Mar 1087½ 1117½ 1084¾ 1111 +22¾
May 1093¼ 1119½ 1086¾ 1113½ +22¼
Jul 1071 1097¼ 1066½ 1091¼ +19¾
Sep 1062½ 1080 1056 1077 +18½
Dec 1056½ 1071¾ 1049 1069¼ +17¾
Jul 1000 1008¼ 999¾ 1007¾ +5½
Est. sales 78,728. Wed.’s sales 79,488
Wed.’s open int 332,683
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 774 792 773 789¼ +15¼
Sep 729 747¼ 728¾ 743¾ +14¾
Dec 721 741½ 720½ 737½ +16½
Mar 725¾ 745½ 725¾ 741¾ +15½
May 727 746¼ 727 742½ +15
Jul 724¼ 741 724 737½ +13½
Sep 670 682¼ 670 682¼ +11¼
Dec 647 657½ 647 655 +7¼
Mar 656 663 656 663 +9
Jul 662 662½ 658¾ 658¾ +4¼
Dec 583¾ 586¼ 583¼ 583¼ +2¾
Dec 562 562 562 562 +7¾
Est. sales 246,158. Wed.’s sales 251,859
Wed.’s open int 1,523,919, up 2,354
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 663 663 655¼ 659¼ —2
Sep 624 624¾ 621¼ 624¾ —2½
Dec 618¼ 619½ 614¾ 619½
Mar 616 616 614 614 —1¾
Est. sales 132. Wed.’s sales 364
Wed.’s open int 3,128, up 11
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1696¾ 1715½ 1690½ 1712¼ +18½
Aug 1617¼ 1635 1609¼ 1632 +18¼
Sep 1549¼ 1568½ 1543½ 1565½ +19½
Nov 1527 1549½ 1520½ 1546½ +23
Jan 1531 1552¾ 1524 1549¾ +22
Mar 1517½ 1539¼ 1513 1538¾ +22¼
May 1515 1534 1509½ 1532 +20
Jul 1514¼ 1529 1505¼ 1528¾ +21
Nov 1394 1412 1391½ 1412 +18¼
May 1387 1387 1387 1387 +10½
Nov 1339¾ 1344¾ 1339¾ 1344¾ +14¼
Nov 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316¾ +9½
Est. sales 119,633. Wed.’s sales 202,403
Wed.’s open int 748,861

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

