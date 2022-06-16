CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1050¼
|1084¾
|1047
|1076¼
|+26¼
|Sep
|1063½
|1096½
|1060
|1088¾
|+25¼
|Dec
|1076
|1109¼
|1074½
|1102½
|+24
|Mar
|1087½
|1117½
|1084¾
|1111
|+22¾
|May
|1093¼
|1119½
|1086¾
|1113½
|+22¼
|Jul
|1071
|1097¼
|1066½
|1091¼
|+19¾
|Sep
|1062½
|1080
|1056
|1077
|+18½
|Dec
|1056½
|1071¾
|1049
|1069¼
|+17¾
|Jul
|1000
|1008¼
|999¾
|1007¾
|+5½
|Est. sales 78,728.
|Wed.’s sales 79,488
|Wed.’s open int 332,683
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|774
|792
|773
|789¼
|+15¼
|Sep
|729
|747¼
|728¾
|743¾
|+14¾
|Dec
|721
|741½
|720½
|737½
|+16½
|Mar
|725¾
|745½
|725¾
|741¾
|+15½
|May
|727
|746¼
|727
|742½
|+15
|Jul
|724¼
|741
|724
|737½
|+13½
|Sep
|670
|682¼
|670
|682¼
|+11¼
|Dec
|647
|657½
|647
|655
|+7¼
|Mar
|656
|663
|656
|663
|+9
|Jul
|662
|662½
|658¾
|658¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|583¾
|586¼
|583¼
|583¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|562
|562
|562
|562
|+7¾
|Est. sales 246,158.
|Wed.’s sales 251,859
|Wed.’s open int 1,523,919,
|up 2,354
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|663
|663
|655¼
|659¼
|—2
|Sep
|624
|624¾
|621¼
|624¾
|—2½
|Dec
|618¼
|619½
|614¾
|619½
|Mar
|616
|616
|614
|614
|—1¾
|Est. sales 132.
|Wed.’s sales 364
|Wed.’s open int 3,128,
|up 11
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1696¾
|1715½
|1690½
|1712¼
|+18½
|Aug
|1617¼
|1635
|1609¼
|1632
|+18¼
|Sep
|1549¼
|1568½
|1543½
|1565½
|+19½
|Nov
|1527
|1549½
|1520½
|1546½
|+23
|Jan
|1531
|1552¾
|1524
|1549¾
|+22
|Mar
|1517½
|1539¼
|1513
|1538¾
|+22¼
|May
|1515
|1534
|1509½
|1532
|+20
|Jul
|1514¼
|1529
|1505¼
|1528¾
|+21
|Nov
|1394
|1412
|1391½
|1412
|+18¼
|May
|1387
|1387
|1387
|1387
|+10½
|Nov
|1339¾
|1344¾
|1339¾
|1344¾
|+14¼
|Nov
|1316¾
|1316¾
|1316¾
|1316¾
|+9½
|Est. sales 119,633.
|Wed.’s sales 202,403
|Wed.’s open int 748,861
