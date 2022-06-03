RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 3:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 6

Connexa Sports Technologies – Windsor Mill, Md., 1.3 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Northland Securities/Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CNXA. Business: Makes a portable tennis ball launcher.

Phoenix Motor – Anaheim, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PEV. Business: Electric drive system and vehicle maker being spun out of SPI Energy.

Yoshiharu Global – Buena Park, Calif., 3.8 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by EF Hutton/Valuable Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YOSH. Business: Operates seven ramen-focused Japanese restaurants in Southern California.

