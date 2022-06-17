WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 20

Ivanhoe Electric – Vancouver, Canada, 14.4 million shares, priced $11.75-$12.50, managed by BMO Capital Markets/Jefferies. Proposed NYSE American symbol IE. Business: Owns and develops US copper, gold and other mineral and metal mining projects.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up