Balanced Fund 14474.14 + 1.06 – 5.45 – 15.36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2088.16 + .82 – 2.80 – 14.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14474.14 + 1.06 – 5.45 – 15.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2088.16 + .82 – 2.80 – 14.95

Emerging Markets 354.43 + 2.32 – 4.09 – 18.19

Equity Income Fund 15827.90 + .70 – 7.14 – 11.26

GNMA 707.50 + 1.07 – 2.19 – 9.05

General Municipal Debt 1353.03 – .05 – 3.36 – 12.02

Gold Fund 334.43 + 1.41 – 7.24 – 9.55

High Current Yield 2307.85 + .22 – 3.84 – 11.46

High Yield Municipal 641.86 – 4.37 – 13.89

International Fund 2029.17 + 1.44 – 7.22 – 19.56

Science and Technology Fund 3864.55 + 2.32 – 9.30 – 32.46

Short Investment Grade 373.48 + .43 – .88 – 4.19

Short Municipal 187.92 – .12 – .70 – 2.71

US Government 666.68 + 3.64 + .88 – 8.19

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.