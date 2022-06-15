RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14474.14 + 1.06 – 5.45 – 15.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2088.16 + .82 – 2.80 – 14.95

Emerging Markets 354.43 + 2.32 – 4.09 – 18.19

Equity Income Fund 15827.90 + .70 – 7.14 – 11.26

GNMA 707.50 + 1.07 – 2.19 – 9.05

General Municipal Debt 1353.03 – .05 – 3.36 – 12.02

Gold Fund 334.43 + 1.41 – 7.24 – 9.55

High Current Yield 2307.85 + .22 – 3.84 – 11.46

High Yield Municipal 641.86 – 4.37 – 13.89

International Fund 2029.17 + 1.44 – 7.22 – 19.56

Science and Technology Fund 3864.55 + 2.32 – 9.30 – 32.46

Short Investment Grade 373.48 + .43 – .88 – 4.19

Short Municipal 187.92 – .12 – .70 – 2.71

US Government 666.68 + 3.64 + .88 – 8.19

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up