Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 7:19 PM

Balanced Fund 14418.21 – 2.67 – 5.94 – 15.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2070.04

Emerging Markets 343.54 – 3.58 – 6.48 – 20.70

Equity Income Fund 15867.50 – 2.91 – 7.19 – 11.03

GNMA 706.97 – 1.36 – 2.26 – 9.12

General Municipal Debt 1366.28 – 1.63 – 2.80 – 11.16

Gold Fund 338.87

High Current Yield 2303.77

High Yield Municipal 650.24

International Fund 2016.28 – 3.45 – 8.32 – 20.07

Science and Technology Fund 3742.89 – 5.99 – 11.91 – 34.59

Short Investment Grade 372.33

Short Municipal 188.45 – .36 – .41 – 2.43

US Government 649.26 – 1.12 – 1.75 – 10.58

