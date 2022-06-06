Balanced Fund 15338.19 + .08 – .78 – 10.31 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.73 – 1.05 – 2.01 – 12.85 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15338.19 + .08 – .78 – 10.31

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.73 – 1.05 – 2.01 – 12.85

Emerging Markets 367.24 + .72 + 1.58 – 15.23

Equity Income Fund 17097.58 + .22 – 1.07 – 4.14

GNMA 723.93 – .57 – 1.31 – 6.94

General Municipal Debt 1405.13 – .21 + .03 – 8.63

Gold Fund 360.28 – 1.00 – .12 – 2.55

High Current Yield 2406.62 – .35 – .69 – 7.67

High Yield Municipal 674.12 – .26 – .07 – 9.56

International Fund 2199.71 + .55 – .21 – 12.80

Science and Technology Fund 4230.37 – .08 – .58 – 26.07

Short Investment Grade 376.77 – .16 – .39 – 3.34

Short Municipal 189.26 + .02 + .19 – 2.01

US Government 662.39 – .36 – 1.29 – 8.78

