Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 14549.31 + .03 + 1.00 – 14.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2111.15 + .56 + .24 – 14.02

Emerging Markets 347.02 – .69 + 1.51 – 19.90

Equity Income Fund 15966.08 – .34 + 1.62 – 10.48

GNMA – 8.70

General Municipal Debt 1366.38 + .08 + .55 – 11.15

Gold Fund 312.99 – 1.59 – 5.29 – 15.35

High Current Yield 2269.17 – .96 – 1.07 – 12.94

High Yield Municipal 649.08 + .12 + .74 – 12.92

International Fund 2023.97 – .59 + 1.28 – 19.77

Science and Technology Fund 3840.82 – .55 + .88 – 32.88

Short Investment Grade 373.71 + .04 – .02 – 4.13

Short Municipal 188.50 – .01 + .11 – 2.41

US Government 653.51 + .08 – .19 – 10.00

