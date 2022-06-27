SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 6:44 PM

Balanced Fund 14641.68 – .48 + 2.79 – 14.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2112.38 + .22 + .68 – 13.97

Emerging Markets 351.23 + .14 + 2.58 – 18.92

Equity Income Fund 16195.65 – .02 + 5.33 – 9.19

GNMA 710.17 – .32 + .28 – 8.71

General Municipal Debt 1366.62 – .02 + .88 – 11.14

Gold Fund 324.96 – .33 – 3.00 – 12.11

High Current Yield 2299.37 – .34 + .08 – 11.79

High Yield Municipal 649.37 + .07 + 1.12 – 12.88

International Fund 2050.64 + .19 + 3.47 – 18.71

Science and Technology Fund 3966.12 – 1.24 + 6.17 – 30.69

Short Investment Grade 373.69 – .09 + .17 – 4.13

Short Municipal 188.48 – .01 + .17 – 2.42

US Government 653.62 – .22 + .32 – 9.98

