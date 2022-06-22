Balanced Fund 14403.11 + .05 + .57 – 15.77
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2106.01 + .85 + 1.68 – 14.23
Emerging Markets 341.78 – 1.80 – 1.33 – 21.11
Equity Income Fund 15708.26 – .12 – .06 – 11.93
GNMA 711.14 + .62 + 1.59 – 8.58
General Municipal Debt 1358.77 + .31 + .38 – 11.65
Gold Fund 330.48 – 1.54 + .21 – 10.61
High Current Yield 2294.27 – .38 – .37 – 11.98
High Yield Municipal 644.77 + .40 + .46 – 13.50
International Fund 1998.26 – .74 – .11 – 20.79
Science and Technology Fund 3806.51 – .41 + .79 – 33.48
Short Investment Grade 373.64 + .16 + .47 – 4.15
Short Municipal 188.26 + .04 + .06 – 2.53
US Government 655.92 + 1.10 + 1.97 – 9.67
