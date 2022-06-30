FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 4:00 PM

Wheat for Jul. declined 46.75 cents at $8.6875 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 26.50 cents at $4375 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 2.75 cents $6.6125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up .75 cent at $16.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.38 higher a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.88 cents at $1.7360 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .28 cent at $1.0912 a pound.

