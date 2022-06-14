RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 3:38 PM

Wheat for Jul. lost 20.75 cents at $10.5025 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 1 cent at $7.6825 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 7 cents $6.6675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 9 cents at $16.9850 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.20 cents at $1.3520 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .02 cent at $1.713 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $1.0842 a pound.

