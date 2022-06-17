WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 3:39 PM

Wheat for Jul. declined 44 cents at $10.3425 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 3.75 cents at $7.8450 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 6.25 cents $6.6450 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 7.50 cents at $17.02 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .27 cent at $1.3802 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.65 cents at $1.7295 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 1.43 cents at $1.11 a pound.

