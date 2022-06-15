RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Biden sends Ukraine more weapons; US eyes report on fighters | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 4:13 PM

Wheat for Jul. was off .25 cent at $10.50 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 5.75 cents at $7.74 a bushel, Jul. oats dropped 5.50 cents $6.6125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $16.9375 a bushel.

Beef and pork wer higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle gained 2.35 cents at $1.3755 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.97 cents at $1.7327 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up 1.65 cents at $1.0827 a pound.

