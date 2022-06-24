Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 4:04 PM

Wheat for Jul. fell 13.50 cents at $9.2375 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.50 cents at $7.5025 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 1.25 cents $5.97 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans drose 17.50 cents at $16.1075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3535 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.35 cents at $1.7250 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose 2.37 cents at $1.1092 a pound.

