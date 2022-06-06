Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 46.75 cents at $10.9550 a bushel; May corn was up 6 cents at $7.3775 a bushel; Jul. oats was off 3.50 cents at $6.7125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 12 cents at 16.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.3362 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.7325 a pound; May lean hogs fell 1.70 cents at $1.0850 a pound.

