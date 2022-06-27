SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 11:32 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 13 cents at $9.2525 a bushel; May corn was off 10.75 cents at $7.3950 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 17 cents at $6.12 a bushel; while Jul. gained 17.50 cents at 16.2625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.3575 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.20 cents at $1.7440 a pound; May lean hogs was rose 1.17 cents at $1.1142 a pound.

