Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 52.75 cents at $10.6075 a bushel; May corn lost 34.50 cents at $7.34 a bushel; Jul. oats dropped 35 cents at $6.5475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 34.50 cents at 16.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .10 cent at $1.3252 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.6782 a pound; May lean hogs rose .32 cent at $1.0887 a pound.

