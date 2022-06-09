RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 3:25 PM

Wheat for Jul. was off 3.50 cents at $10.7125 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 8.50 cents at $7.73 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 6 cents $6.6750 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 29 cents at $17.69 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .23 cent at $1.3705 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .37 cent at $1.7602 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .88 cent at $1.0697 a pound.

