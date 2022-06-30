CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 914¼ 917¾ 868¾ 868¾ —46¾ Sep 930 939½ 881 884 —46 Dec 944 954½ 897¼ 900½ —43½ Mar 953½ 963¾ 908 911 —42¼ May 957½ 968¼ 912¾ 915¾ —41¼ Jul 940¾ 952¾ 898¾ 901¾ —38½ Sep 930¾ 935¾ 888¼ 892¼ —38½ Dec 932¾ 941¾ 883¼ 887¾ —39¾ Mar 916 916 876¾ 876¾ —40 May 903¼ 903¼ 862 862 —40 Jul 860½ 860½ 834¾ 838¾ —30½ Est. sales 121,995. Wed.’s sales 98,388 Wed.’s open int 290,994 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 770 775¼ 742¼ 743¾ —26½ Sep 664 664¾ 627¾ 628¾ —35¼ Dec 653 653¾ 618¾ 619¾ —34 Mar 659 659¼ 625½ 626¼ —33 May 661 661¼ 628¾ 629¾ —31¼ Jul 658 658 626¾ 627½ —30 Sep 618½ 620½ 596¼ 597¼ —24 Dec 604 605 582½ 584 —20¼ Mar 608¾ 610 589¾ 590¾ —20¾ May 601 601 593¼ 593¼ —20¼ Jul 606 606 592¼ 592¼ —18¾ Sep 555 555 542¼ 542¼ —13¾ Dec 545 546 533¼ 534 —11 Jul 542 —11 Dec 517 525 513 513 —7 Est. sales 441,970. Wed.’s sales 302,313 Wed.’s open int 1,304,147 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 677 677 660 661¼ —2¾ Sep 513¾ 518½ 492¾ 515½ Dec 505 505¾ 480¾ 502 —6 Mar 492 494¾ 479¼ 494¾ —5¾ May 487¾ —6 Jul 489 489½ 489 489½ —2 Sep 448½ —2 Dec 448½ —2 Mar 440¾ —2 May 438 —2 Jul 414½ —2 Sep 430¼ —2 Est. sales 344. Wed.’s sales 540 Wed.’s open int 2,447 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1671 1702¾ 1653¾ 1675 +¾ Aug 1571½ 1601¼ 1552¾ 1560½ —11 Sep 1495 1521¼ 1470 1475½ —19½ Nov 1478¼ 1507¾ 1451½ 1458 —20¼ Jan 1481½ 1510¼ 1455¾ 1462¼ —19¾ Mar 1473 1499 1449¼ 1453½ —18½ May 1468 1492¼ 1447¾ 1450½ —17¾ Jul 1466¾ 1484 1441½ 1445¼ —18¼ Aug 1418¼ —21½ Sep 1371¼ 1384¾ 1366 1366 —25¾ Nov 1365¾ 1372 1333¾ 1336½ —27¾ Jan 1343½ 1358¼ 1339 1339 —27½ Mar 1328¾ —27¼ May 1330 1330 1324½ 1324½ —27 Jul 1321¼ —27 Aug 1317 —27 Sep 1310 —27 Nov 1305 1305 1276 1276 —29¼ Jul 1280 —29¼ Nov 1243½ —29¼ Est. sales 210,303. Wed.’s sales 173,768 Wed.’s open int 641,071 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 72.72 72.80 69.86 69.93 —2.67 Aug 69.60 69.88 66.69 67.01 —2.49 Sep 68.06 68.44 65.36 65.68 —2.43 Oct 67.22 67.55 64.62 64.81 —2.47 Dec 67.09 67.26 64.33 64.46 —2.52 Jan 66.61 66.82 64.07 64.23 —2.38 Mar 66.08 66.24 63.77 63.90 —2.24 May 65.56 65.69 63.47 63.54 —2.20 Jul 65.00 65.25 62.97 63.08 —2.18 Aug 63.11 63.30 62.44 62.50 —2.12 Sep 62.50 62.60 62.00 62.06 —2.01 Oct 61.91 62.10 61.61 61.61 —1.92 Dec 63.35 63.35 61.48 61.48 —1.90 Jan 61.32 —1.89 Mar 61.11 —1.91 May 61.01 —1.89 Jul 61.75 61.85 60.93 60.93 —1.89 Aug 60.69 —1.89 Sep 60.47 —1.94 Oct 60.05 —2.09 Dec 61.14 61.15 60.07 60.07 —1.94 Jul 61.25 61.25 59.83 59.83 —1.94 Oct 59.83 —1.94 Dec 59.50 —1.94 Est. sales 108,759. Wed.’s sales 108,943 Wed.’s open int 359,521 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 464.50 478.50 460.00 469.90 +6.70 Aug 429.80 442.50 426.00 435.50 +6.20 Sep 414.10 425.00 408.90 416.10 +2.50 Oct 404.70 416.70 400.00 405.70 Dec 406.50 418.00 401.00 406.70 —.30 Jan 404.70 416.50 399.90 405.90 +.40 Mar 399.80 410.50 394.80 401.30 +1.50 May 395.70 406.00 391.00 398.30 +2.60 Jul 392.00 401.10 388.20 396.50 +3.90 Aug 383.30 392.50 382.50 389.50 +3.60 Sep 376.00 380.10 371.50 380.10 +2.80 Oct 367.00 368.80 361.60 368.80 +.60 Dec 367.40 370.00 362.50 368.80 +.30 Jan 367.20 +.70 Mar 363.10 +.70 May 360.30 +.70 Jul 359.00 +.70 Aug 358.30 +.70 Sep 349.10 +.70 Oct 347.90 +.70 Dec 348.90 +.70 Jul 347.40 +.70 Oct 347.40 +.70 Dec 347.40 +.70 Est. sales 125,274. Wed.’s sales 117,805 Wed.’s open int 389,551

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.