CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|973¼
|974½
|934½
|937¼
|—39¼
|Sep
|985
|987
|946½
|949¼
|—39½
|Dec
|1000¾
|1002¼
|962½
|964½
|—39¾
|Mar
|1011
|1012¼
|972¾
|974½
|—40½
|May
|1016
|1016
|977¼
|979
|—39¾
|Jul
|998¾
|999
|960
|961¾
|—40¼
|Sep
|973
|982½
|948½
|949¾
|—40½
|Dec
|971¾
|975½
|942½
|944½
|—40
|Mar
|955
|962½
|932¼
|932¼
|—39
|May
|950
|954
|916¼
|916¼
|—37¼
|Jul
|915¼
|915¼
|893¼
|893¼
|—34¾
|Est. sales 105,798.
|Wed.’s sales 122,288
|Wed.’s open int 317,785
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|767¼
|767¼
|734½
|746¾
|—21¼
|Sep
|700
|700¾
|655½
|666¾
|—35¼
|Dec
|692
|692¾
|645½
|655½
|—38¼
|Mar
|696¾
|697½
|651
|661
|—38
|May
|697¼
|697¼
|653¼
|663½
|—37
|Jul
|693½
|693½
|649¾
|659¾
|—36¾
|Sep
|640¼
|641½
|610
|617½
|—30½
|Dec
|625¾
|625¾
|593½
|600¼
|—26¾
|Mar
|627¼
|627¼
|600
|606¾
|—26¼
|May
|626
|626
|607¾
|608¾
|—26¼
|Jul
|623
|625
|607½
|607½
|—25½
|Sep
|552½
|—21¾
|Dec
|557
|557
|540
|544
|—16½
|Jul
|552
|—16½
|Dec
|530
|530
|515¼
|520
|—13¾
|Est. sales 601,045.
|Wed.’s sales 438,479
|Wed.’s open int 1,481,022
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|619
|621¼
|589
|598¼
|—23½
|Sep
|587¾
|587¾
|545¼
|550½
|—34
|Dec
|584¾
|584¾
|537½
|538½
|—44
|Mar
|550½
|550½
|535
|535
|—45
|May
|556
|556
|532¼
|532¼
|—44
|Jul
|555¼
|555¼
|531¼
|531¼
|—44
|Sep
|486
|—44
|Dec
|486
|—44
|Mar
|478¼
|—44
|May
|475½
|—44
|Jul
|452
|—33¼
|Sep
|467¾
|—33¼
|Est. sales 1,082.
|Wed.’s sales 799
|Wed.’s open int 2,955
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1654
|1655½
|1590
|1593¼
|—59½
|Aug
|1565
|1566
|1500
|1507¼
|—56¾
|Sep
|1493¾
|1493¾
|1431
|1437
|—56¼
|Nov
|1477¾
|1478½
|1409¼
|1415½
|—61
|Jan
|1481¼
|1483
|1414
|1420¼
|—60¾
|Mar
|1478
|1478
|1410½
|1416½
|—59
|May
|1477
|1477
|1411¼
|1417
|—58¼
|Jul
|1471¼
|1471¼
|1409½
|1414¾
|—58¼
|Aug
|1397¼
|—55¾
|Sep
|1369½
|1369½
|1354¼
|1354¼
|—49¼
|Nov
|1372
|1373
|1321¼
|1328¾
|—43¾
|Jan
|1356¾
|1359
|1328½
|1331¾
|—43½
|Mar
|1318¾
|1321¾
|1318¾
|1321¾
|—41½
|May
|1325½
|1325½
|1315¾
|1317
|—40
|Jul
|1315
|—41½
|Aug
|1311
|—41½
|Sep
|1304
|—41½
|Nov
|1312½
|1312½
|1262
|1269¼
|—45
|Jul
|1273¼
|—45
|Nov
|1289
|1289
|1235
|1242¾
|—48½
|Est. sales 316,588.
|Wed.’s sales 278,870
|Wed.’s open int 737,056
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|71.00
|71.12
|67.26
|67.71
|—2.95
|Aug
|69.20
|69.26
|65.26
|65.51
|—3.37
|Sep
|68.42
|68.42
|64.24
|64.60
|—3.51
|Oct
|67.92
|67.92
|63.68
|64.08
|—3.59
|Dec
|67.74
|67.75
|63.43
|63.89
|—3.58
|Jan
|67.61
|67.61
|63.30
|63.72
|—3.55
|Mar
|67.21
|67.21
|63.08
|63.47
|—3.35
|May
|66.38
|66.62
|62.91
|63.24
|—3.16
|Jul
|65.45
|65.78
|62.61
|62.92
|—3.01
|Aug
|65.05
|65.05
|62.25
|62.45
|—2.79
|Sep
|64.30
|64.30
|61.90
|62.02
|—2.65
|Oct
|62.22
|62.30
|61.49
|61.58
|—2.63
|Dec
|63.30
|63.79
|61.31
|61.44
|—2.69
|Jan
|61.60
|61.60
|61.31
|61.31
|—2.69
|Mar
|61.40
|61.55
|61.13
|61.13
|—2.64
|May
|61.30
|61.47
|61.01
|61.01
|—2.67
|Jul
|62.30
|62.30
|60.95
|60.95
|—2.68
|Aug
|63.50
|63.50
|60.82
|60.82
|—2.68
|Sep
|61.00
|61.00
|60.66
|60.66
|—2.68
|Oct
|63.00
|63.00
|60.46
|60.46
|—2.64
|Dec
|63.00
|63.00
|60.38
|60.38
|—2.55
|Jul
|60.14
|—2.55
|Oct
|60.14
|—2.55
|Dec
|59.81
|—2.55
|Est. sales 214,179.
|Wed.’s sales 176,746
|Wed.’s open int 388,872,
|up 1,553
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|432.50
|434.60
|421.10
|426.70
|—5.70
|Aug
|413.50
|416.50
|401.20
|406.00
|—9.30
|Sep
|403.80
|403.80
|387.40
|393.10
|—11.10
|Oct
|397.90
|397.90
|381.40
|386.60
|—11.30
|Dec
|399.70
|400.10
|383.10
|387.90
|—12.00
|Jan
|398.10
|398.10
|383.00
|387.50
|—11.80
|Mar
|393.00
|393.00
|380.00
|384.80
|—10.20
|May
|388.80
|388.80
|379.00
|383.90
|—9.20
|Jul
|385.20
|386.60
|380.50
|383.70
|—8.40
|Aug
|380.00
|386.00
|377.50
|379.50
|—7.10
|Sep
|372.80
|377.20
|370.20
|373.30
|—5.50
|Oct
|365.60
|367.90
|361.40
|365.10
|—4.50
|Dec
|368.80
|368.80
|359.60
|365.50
|—4.40
|Jan
|364.40
|—4.10
|Mar
|360.40
|—4.40
|May
|357.90
|—4.40
|Jul
|356.60
|—5.30
|Aug
|356.60
|—5.30
|Sep
|347.10
|—5.30
|Oct
|346.40
|—6.00
|Dec
|348.50
|—4.90
|Jul
|347.00
|—4.90
|Oct
|347.00
|—4.90
|Dec
|347.00
|—4.90
|Est. sales 191,453.
|Wed.’s sales 114,088
|Wed.’s open int 401,460
