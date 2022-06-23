CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 973¼ 974½ 934½ 937¼ —39¼ Sep 985 987 946½ 949¼ —39½ Dec 1000¾ 1002¼ 962½ 964½ —39¾ Mar 1011 1012¼ 972¾ 974½ —40½ May 1016 1016 977¼ 979 —39¾ Jul 998¾ 999 960 961¾ —40¼ Sep 973 982½ 948½ 949¾ —40½ Dec 971¾ 975½ 942½ 944½ —40 Mar 955 962½ 932¼ 932¼ —39 May 950 954 916¼ 916¼ —37¼ Jul 915¼ 915¼ 893¼ 893¼ —34¾ Est. sales 105,798. Wed.’s sales 122,288 Wed.’s open int 317,785 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 767¼ 767¼ 734½ 746¾ —21¼ Sep 700 700¾ 655½ 666¾ —35¼ Dec 692 692¾ 645½ 655½ —38¼ Mar 696¾ 697½ 651 661 —38 May 697¼ 697¼ 653¼ 663½ —37 Jul 693½ 693½ 649¾ 659¾ —36¾ Sep 640¼ 641½ 610 617½ —30½ Dec 625¾ 625¾ 593½ 600¼ —26¾ Mar 627¼ 627¼ 600 606¾ —26¼ May 626 626 607¾ 608¾ —26¼ Jul 623 625 607½ 607½ —25½ Sep 552½ —21¾ Dec 557 557 540 544 —16½ Jul 552 —16½ Dec 530 530 515¼ 520 —13¾ Est. sales 601,045. Wed.’s sales 438,479 Wed.’s open int 1,481,022 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 619 621¼ 589 598¼ —23½ Sep 587¾ 587¾ 545¼ 550½ —34 Dec 584¾ 584¾ 537½ 538½ —44 Mar 550½ 550½ 535 535 —45 May 556 556 532¼ 532¼ —44 Jul 555¼ 555¼ 531¼ 531¼ —44 Sep 486 —44 Dec 486 —44 Mar 478¼ —44 May 475½ —44 Jul 452 —33¼ Sep 467¾ —33¼ Est. sales 1,082. Wed.’s sales 799 Wed.’s open int 2,955 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1654 1655½ 1590 1593¼ —59½ Aug 1565 1566 1500 1507¼ —56¾ Sep 1493¾ 1493¾ 1431 1437 —56¼ Nov 1477¾ 1478½ 1409¼ 1415½ —61 Jan 1481¼ 1483 1414 1420¼ —60¾ Mar 1478 1478 1410½ 1416½ —59 May 1477 1477 1411¼ 1417 —58¼ Jul 1471¼ 1471¼ 1409½ 1414¾ —58¼ Aug 1397¼ —55¾ Sep 1369½ 1369½ 1354¼ 1354¼ —49¼ Nov 1372 1373 1321¼ 1328¾ —43¾ Jan 1356¾ 1359 1328½ 1331¾ —43½ Mar 1318¾ 1321¾ 1318¾ 1321¾ —41½ May 1325½ 1325½ 1315¾ 1317 —40 Jul 1315 —41½ Aug 1311 —41½ Sep 1304 —41½ Nov 1312½ 1312½ 1262 1269¼ —45 Jul 1273¼ —45 Nov 1289 1289 1235 1242¾ —48½ Est. sales 316,588. Wed.’s sales 278,870 Wed.’s open int 737,056 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 71.00 71.12 67.26 67.71 —2.95 Aug 69.20 69.26 65.26 65.51 —3.37 Sep 68.42 68.42 64.24 64.60 —3.51 Oct 67.92 67.92 63.68 64.08 —3.59 Dec 67.74 67.75 63.43 63.89 —3.58 Jan 67.61 67.61 63.30 63.72 —3.55 Mar 67.21 67.21 63.08 63.47 —3.35 May 66.38 66.62 62.91 63.24 —3.16 Jul 65.45 65.78 62.61 62.92 —3.01 Aug 65.05 65.05 62.25 62.45 —2.79 Sep 64.30 64.30 61.90 62.02 —2.65 Oct 62.22 62.30 61.49 61.58 —2.63 Dec 63.30 63.79 61.31 61.44 —2.69 Jan 61.60 61.60 61.31 61.31 —2.69 Mar 61.40 61.55 61.13 61.13 —2.64 May 61.30 61.47 61.01 61.01 —2.67 Jul 62.30 62.30 60.95 60.95 —2.68 Aug 63.50 63.50 60.82 60.82 —2.68 Sep 61.00 61.00 60.66 60.66 —2.68 Oct 63.00 63.00 60.46 60.46 —2.64 Dec 63.00 63.00 60.38 60.38 —2.55 Jul 60.14 —2.55 Oct 60.14 —2.55 Dec 59.81 —2.55 Est. sales 214,179. Wed.’s sales 176,746 Wed.’s open int 388,872, up 1,553 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 432.50 434.60 421.10 426.70 —5.70 Aug 413.50 416.50 401.20 406.00 —9.30 Sep 403.80 403.80 387.40 393.10 —11.10 Oct 397.90 397.90 381.40 386.60 —11.30 Dec 399.70 400.10 383.10 387.90 —12.00 Jan 398.10 398.10 383.00 387.50 —11.80 Mar 393.00 393.00 380.00 384.80 —10.20 May 388.80 388.80 379.00 383.90 —9.20 Jul 385.20 386.60 380.50 383.70 —8.40 Aug 380.00 386.00 377.50 379.50 —7.10 Sep 372.80 377.20 370.20 373.30 —5.50 Oct 365.60 367.90 361.40 365.10 —4.50 Dec 368.80 368.80 359.60 365.50 —4.40 Jan 364.40 —4.10 Mar 360.40 —4.40 May 357.90 —4.40 Jul 356.60 —5.30 Aug 356.60 —5.30 Sep 347.10 —5.30 Oct 346.40 —6.00 Dec 348.50 —4.90 Jul 347.00 —4.90 Oct 347.00 —4.90 Dec 347.00 —4.90 Est. sales 191,453. Wed.’s sales 114,088 Wed.’s open int 401,460

