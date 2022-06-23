RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 973¼ 974½ 934½ 937¼ —39¼
Sep 985 987 946½ 949¼ —39½
Dec 1000¾ 1002¼ 962½ 964½ —39¾
Mar 1011 1012¼ 972¾ 974½ —40½
May 1016 1016 977¼ 979 —39¾
Jul 998¾ 999 960 961¾ —40¼
Sep 973 982½ 948½ 949¾ —40½
Dec 971¾ 975½ 942½ 944½ —40
Mar 955 962½ 932¼ 932¼ —39
May 950 954 916¼ 916¼ —37¼
Jul 915¼ 915¼ 893¼ 893¼ —34¾
Est. sales 105,798. Wed.’s sales 122,288
Wed.’s open int 317,785
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 767¼ 767¼ 734½ 746¾ —21¼
Sep 700 700¾ 655½ 666¾ —35¼
Dec 692 692¾ 645½ 655½ —38¼
Mar 696¾ 697½ 651 661 —38
May 697¼ 697¼ 653¼ 663½ —37
Jul 693½ 693½ 649¾ 659¾ —36¾
Sep 640¼ 641½ 610 617½ —30½
Dec 625¾ 625¾ 593½ 600¼ —26¾
Mar 627¼ 627¼ 600 606¾ —26¼
May 626 626 607¾ 608¾ —26¼
Jul 623 625 607½ 607½ —25½
Sep 552½ —21¾
Dec 557 557 540 544 —16½
Jul 552 —16½
Dec 530 530 515¼ 520 —13¾
Est. sales 601,045. Wed.’s sales 438,479
Wed.’s open int 1,481,022
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 619 621¼ 589 598¼ —23½
Sep 587¾ 587¾ 545¼ 550½ —34
Dec 584¾ 584¾ 537½ 538½ —44
Mar 550½ 550½ 535 535 —45
May 556 556 532¼ 532¼ —44
Jul 555¼ 555¼ 531¼ 531¼ —44
Sep 486 —44
Dec 486 —44
Mar 478¼ —44
May 475½ —44
Jul 452 —33¼
Sep 467¾ —33¼
Est. sales 1,082. Wed.’s sales 799
Wed.’s open int 2,955
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1654 1655½ 1590 1593¼ —59½
Aug 1565 1566 1500 1507¼ —56¾
Sep 1493¾ 1493¾ 1431 1437 —56¼
Nov 1477¾ 1478½ 1409¼ 1415½ —61
Jan 1481¼ 1483 1414 1420¼ —60¾
Mar 1478 1478 1410½ 1416½ —59
May 1477 1477 1411¼ 1417 —58¼
Jul 1471¼ 1471¼ 1409½ 1414¾ —58¼
Aug 1397¼ —55¾
Sep 1369½ 1369½ 1354¼ 1354¼ —49¼
Nov 1372 1373 1321¼ 1328¾ —43¾
Jan 1356¾ 1359 1328½ 1331¾ —43½
Mar 1318¾ 1321¾ 1318¾ 1321¾ —41½
May 1325½ 1325½ 1315¾ 1317 —40
Jul 1315 —41½
Aug 1311 —41½
Sep 1304 —41½
Nov 1312½ 1312½ 1262 1269¼ —45
Jul 1273¼ —45
Nov 1289 1289 1235 1242¾ —48½
Est. sales 316,588. Wed.’s sales 278,870
Wed.’s open int 737,056
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 71.00 71.12 67.26 67.71 —2.95
Aug 69.20 69.26 65.26 65.51 —3.37
Sep 68.42 68.42 64.24 64.60 —3.51
Oct 67.92 67.92 63.68 64.08 —3.59
Dec 67.74 67.75 63.43 63.89 —3.58
Jan 67.61 67.61 63.30 63.72 —3.55
Mar 67.21 67.21 63.08 63.47 —3.35
May 66.38 66.62 62.91 63.24 —3.16
Jul 65.45 65.78 62.61 62.92 —3.01
Aug 65.05 65.05 62.25 62.45 —2.79
Sep 64.30 64.30 61.90 62.02 —2.65
Oct 62.22 62.30 61.49 61.58 —2.63
Dec 63.30 63.79 61.31 61.44 —2.69
Jan 61.60 61.60 61.31 61.31 —2.69
Mar 61.40 61.55 61.13 61.13 —2.64
May 61.30 61.47 61.01 61.01 —2.67
Jul 62.30 62.30 60.95 60.95 —2.68
Aug 63.50 63.50 60.82 60.82 —2.68
Sep 61.00 61.00 60.66 60.66 —2.68
Oct 63.00 63.00 60.46 60.46 —2.64
Dec 63.00 63.00 60.38 60.38 —2.55
Jul 60.14 —2.55
Oct 60.14 —2.55
Dec 59.81 —2.55
Est. sales 214,179. Wed.’s sales 176,746
Wed.’s open int 388,872, up 1,553
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 432.50 434.60 421.10 426.70 —5.70
Aug 413.50 416.50 401.20 406.00 —9.30
Sep 403.80 403.80 387.40 393.10 —11.10
Oct 397.90 397.90 381.40 386.60 —11.30
Dec 399.70 400.10 383.10 387.90 —12.00
Jan 398.10 398.10 383.00 387.50 —11.80
Mar 393.00 393.00 380.00 384.80 —10.20
May 388.80 388.80 379.00 383.90 —9.20
Jul 385.20 386.60 380.50 383.70 —8.40
Aug 380.00 386.00 377.50 379.50 —7.10
Sep 372.80 377.20 370.20 373.30 —5.50
Oct 365.60 367.90 361.40 365.10 —4.50
Dec 368.80 368.80 359.60 365.50 —4.40
Jan 364.40 —4.10
Mar 360.40 —4.40
May 357.90 —4.40
Jul 356.60 —5.30
Aug 356.60 —5.30
Sep 347.10 —5.30
Oct 346.40 —6.00
Dec 348.50 —4.90
Jul 347.00 —4.90
Oct 347.00 —4.90
Dec 347.00 —4.90
Est. sales 191,453. Wed.’s sales 114,088
Wed.’s open int 401,460

