CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1050¼ 1084¾ 1047 1078¼ +28¼ Sep 1063½ 1096½ 1060 1090½ +27 Dec 1076 1109¼ 1074½ 1103 +24½ Mar 1087½ 1117½ 1084¾ 1111¾ +23½ May 1093¼ 1119½ 1086¾ 1114 +22¾ Jul 1071 1097¼ 1066½ 1092½ +21 Sep 1062½ 1080¼ 1056 1078½ +20 Dec 1056½ 1074 1049 1070¾ +19¼ Mar 1055¾ +18¾ May 1037 +17½ Jul 1000 1008¼ 999¾ 1005½ +3¼ Est. sales 90,451. Wed.’s sales 79,488 Wed.’s open int 332,683 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 774 792 773 788¼ +14¼ Sep 729 747¼ 728¾ 741¾ +12¾ Dec 721 741½ 720½ 735 +14 Mar 725¾ 745½ 725¾ 739½ +13¼ May 727 746¼ 727 740 +12½ Jul 724¼ 741 724 735 +11 Sep 670 682¼ 670 677½ +6½ Dec 647 657½ 647 652¾ +5 Mar 656 663 656 658½ +4½ May 660¼ +4¼ Jul 662 662½ 658¾ 658¾ +4¼ Sep 600 +5 Dec 583¾ 586¼ 583¼ 583¾ +3¼ Jul 591¾ +3¼ Dec 562 562 558 558 +3¾ Est. sales 278,332. Wed.’s sales 251,859 Wed.’s open int 1,523,919, up 2,354 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 663 663 655¼ 658¼ —3 Sep 624 624¾ 621¼ 623½ —3¾ Dec 618¼ 619½ 614¾ 619½ Mar 616 616 614 615½ — ¼ May 611¾ — ¼ Jul 610¾ — ¼ Sep 565½ — ¼ Dec 565½ — ¼ Mar 557¾ — ¼ May 555 — ¼ Jul 521¼ — ¼ Sep 537 — ¼ Est. sales 155. Wed.’s sales 364 Wed.’s open int 3,128, up 11 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1696¾ 1715½ 1690½ 1709½ +15¾ Aug 1617¼ 1635 1609¼ 1630¾ +17 Sep 1549¼ 1568½ 1543½ 1563 +17 Nov 1527 1549½ 1520½ 1543¼ +19¾ Jan 1531 1552¾ 1524 1546¾ +19 Mar 1517½ 1539¼ 1513 1534½ +18 May 1515 1534 1509½ 1529½ +17½ Jul 1514¼ 1529 1505¼ 1524¾ +17 Aug 1499 +16½ Sep 1444¾ +16¼ Nov 1394 1412 1391½ 1408¼ +14½ Jan 1409¼ +14¼ Mar 1397 +14 May 1387 1391¾ 1387 1391¾ +15¼ Jul 1391¼ +14½ Aug 1387¼ +14½ Sep 1381¼ +14½ Nov 1339¾ 1344¾ 1339¾ 1339¾ +9¼ Jul 1344 +10 Nov 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316½ 1316½ +9¼ Est. sales 136,797. Wed.’s sales 202,403 Wed.’s open int 748,861 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 77.72 78.20 75.74 76.34 —1.33 Aug 75.96 76.42 74.16 74.68 —1.16 Sep 75.01 75.47 73.25 73.79 —1.11 Oct 74.40 74.86 72.62 73.18 —1.11 Dec 74.19 74.69 72.33 72.94 —1.13 Jan 73.96 74.00 71.95 72.64 —1.04 Mar 73.41 73.42 71.22 71.96 —.96 May 72.04 72.04 70.50 71.29 —.89 Jul 71.01 71.01 69.96 70.58 —.83 Aug 69.70 69.70 69.65 69.65 —.76 Sep 68.95 68.95 68.82 68.83 —.71 Oct 68.10 68.14 68.10 68.12 —.64 Dec 67.83 68.00 67.18 67.99 —.54 Jan 67.74 —.52 Mar 67.37 —.50 May 67.24 —.52 Jul 67.14 —.51 Aug 67.01 —.51 Sep 66.90 —.51 Oct 66.80 —.51 Dec 66.15 —.68 Jul 65.85 —.68 Oct 65.85 —.68 Dec 65.52 —.68 Est. sales 103,719. Wed.’s sales 111,772 Wed.’s open int 385,780 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 418.00 431.90 418.00 429.70 +12.20 Aug 405.30 417.60 405.10 415.80 +11.30 Sep 396.60 408.00 394.70 405.90 +10.70 Oct 390.90 401.80 387.90 399.30 +10.00 Dec 391.90 403.80 390.00 401.40 +9.90 Jan 392.30 402.90 389.60 400.50 +9.80 Mar 388.90 398.80 386.60 397.10 +9.50 May 386.50 396.60 385.90 395.40 +9.10 Jul 388.30 395.80 388.30 394.80 +9.00 Aug 390.30 390.30 388.60 388.60 +8.20 Sep 382.30 382.30 379.80 379.80 +7.70 Oct 370.50 370.50 370.20 370.20 +8.10 Dec 365.00 372.50 365.00 370.20 +8.10 Jan 368.20 +8.40 Mar 364.20 +8.70 May 361.70 +8.70 Jul 361.30 +8.70 Aug 361.30 +8.70 Sep 351.80 +8.70 Oct 347.70 +8.70 Dec 344.30 348.70 344.30 348.40 +8.50 Jul 346.90 +8.50 Oct 346.90 +8.50 Dec 346.90 +8.50 Est. sales 109,661. Wed.’s sales 123,471 Wed.’s open int 391,433, up 6,508

