RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1050¼ 1084¾ 1047 1078¼ +28¼
Sep 1063½ 1096½ 1060 1090½ +27
Dec 1076 1109¼ 1074½ 1103 +24½
Mar 1087½ 1117½ 1084¾ 1111¾ +23½
May 1093¼ 1119½ 1086¾ 1114 +22¾
Jul 1071 1097¼ 1066½ 1092½ +21
Sep 1062½ 1080¼ 1056 1078½ +20
Dec 1056½ 1074 1049 1070¾ +19¼
Mar 1055¾ +18¾
May 1037 +17½
Jul 1000 1008¼ 999¾ 1005½ +3¼
Est. sales 90,451. Wed.’s sales 79,488
Wed.’s open int 332,683
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 774 792 773 788¼ +14¼
Sep 729 747¼ 728¾ 741¾ +12¾
Dec 721 741½ 720½ 735 +14
Mar 725¾ 745½ 725¾ 739½ +13¼
May 727 746¼ 727 740 +12½
Jul 724¼ 741 724 735 +11
Sep 670 682¼ 670 677½ +6½
Dec 647 657½ 647 652¾ +5
Mar 656 663 656 658½ +4½
May 660¼ +4¼
Jul 662 662½ 658¾ 658¾ +4¼
Sep 600 +5
Dec 583¾ 586¼ 583¼ 583¾ +3¼
Jul 591¾ +3¼
Dec 562 562 558 558 +3¾
Est. sales 278,332. Wed.’s sales 251,859
Wed.’s open int 1,523,919, up 2,354
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 663 663 655¼ 658¼ —3
Sep 624 624¾ 621¼ 623½ —3¾
Dec 618¼ 619½ 614¾ 619½
Mar 616 616 614 615½ ¼
May 611¾ ¼
Jul 610¾ ¼
Sep 565½ ¼
Dec 565½ ¼
Mar 557¾ ¼
May 555 ¼
Jul 521¼ ¼
Sep 537 ¼
Est. sales 155. Wed.’s sales 364
Wed.’s open int 3,128, up 11
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1696¾ 1715½ 1690½ 1709½ +15¾
Aug 1617¼ 1635 1609¼ 1630¾ +17
Sep 1549¼ 1568½ 1543½ 1563 +17
Nov 1527 1549½ 1520½ 1543¼ +19¾
Jan 1531 1552¾ 1524 1546¾ +19
Mar 1517½ 1539¼ 1513 1534½ +18
May 1515 1534 1509½ 1529½ +17½
Jul 1514¼ 1529 1505¼ 1524¾ +17
Aug 1499 +16½
Sep 1444¾ +16¼
Nov 1394 1412 1391½ 1408¼ +14½
Jan 1409¼ +14¼
Mar 1397 +14
May 1387 1391¾ 1387 1391¾ +15¼
Jul 1391¼ +14½
Aug 1387¼ +14½
Sep 1381¼ +14½
Nov 1339¾ 1344¾ 1339¾ 1339¾ +9¼
Jul 1344 +10
Nov 1316¾ 1316¾ 1316½ 1316½ +9¼
Est. sales 136,797. Wed.’s sales 202,403
Wed.’s open int 748,861
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 77.72 78.20 75.74 76.34 —1.33
Aug 75.96 76.42 74.16 74.68 —1.16
Sep 75.01 75.47 73.25 73.79 —1.11
Oct 74.40 74.86 72.62 73.18 —1.11
Dec 74.19 74.69 72.33 72.94 —1.13
Jan 73.96 74.00 71.95 72.64 —1.04
Mar 73.41 73.42 71.22 71.96 —.96
May 72.04 72.04 70.50 71.29 —.89
Jul 71.01 71.01 69.96 70.58 —.83
Aug 69.70 69.70 69.65 69.65 —.76
Sep 68.95 68.95 68.82 68.83 —.71
Oct 68.10 68.14 68.10 68.12 —.64
Dec 67.83 68.00 67.18 67.99 —.54
Jan 67.74 —.52
Mar 67.37 —.50
May 67.24 —.52
Jul 67.14 —.51
Aug 67.01 —.51
Sep 66.90 —.51
Oct 66.80 —.51
Dec 66.15 —.68
Jul 65.85 —.68
Oct 65.85 —.68
Dec 65.52 —.68
Est. sales 103,719. Wed.’s sales 111,772
Wed.’s open int 385,780
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 418.00 431.90 418.00 429.70 +12.20
Aug 405.30 417.60 405.10 415.80 +11.30
Sep 396.60 408.00 394.70 405.90 +10.70
Oct 390.90 401.80 387.90 399.30 +10.00
Dec 391.90 403.80 390.00 401.40 +9.90
Jan 392.30 402.90 389.60 400.50 +9.80
Mar 388.90 398.80 386.60 397.10 +9.50
May 386.50 396.60 385.90 395.40 +9.10
Jul 388.30 395.80 388.30 394.80 +9.00
Aug 390.30 390.30 388.60 388.60 +8.20
Sep 382.30 382.30 379.80 379.80 +7.70
Oct 370.50 370.50 370.20 370.20 +8.10
Dec 365.00 372.50 365.00 370.20 +8.10
Jan 368.20 +8.40
Mar 364.20 +8.70
May 361.70 +8.70
Jul 361.30 +8.70
Aug 361.30 +8.70
Sep 351.80 +8.70
Oct 347.70 +8.70
Dec 344.30 348.70 344.30 348.40 +8.50
Jul 346.90 +8.50
Oct 346.90 +8.50
Dec 346.90 +8.50
Est. sales 109,661. Wed.’s sales 123,471
Wed.’s open int 391,433, up 6,508

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

After a long-term study, evidence-based decisions need trustworthy data

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up