CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1050¼
|1084¾
|1047
|1078¼
|+28¼
|Sep
|1063½
|1096½
|1060
|1090½
|+27
|Dec
|1076
|1109¼
|1074½
|1103
|+24½
|Mar
|1087½
|1117½
|1084¾
|1111¾
|+23½
|May
|1093¼
|1119½
|1086¾
|1114
|+22¾
|Jul
|1071
|1097¼
|1066½
|1092½
|+21
|Sep
|1062½
|1080¼
|1056
|1078½
|+20
|Dec
|1056½
|1074
|1049
|1070¾
|+19¼
|Mar
|1055¾
|+18¾
|May
|1037
|+17½
|Jul
|1000
|1008¼
|999¾
|1005½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 90,451.
|Wed.’s sales 79,488
|Wed.’s open int 332,683
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|774
|792
|773
|788¼
|+14¼
|Sep
|729
|747¼
|728¾
|741¾
|+12¾
|Dec
|721
|741½
|720½
|735
|+14
|Mar
|725¾
|745½
|725¾
|739½
|+13¼
|May
|727
|746¼
|727
|740
|+12½
|Jul
|724¼
|741
|724
|735
|+11
|Sep
|670
|682¼
|670
|677½
|+6½
|Dec
|647
|657½
|647
|652¾
|+5
|Mar
|656
|663
|656
|658½
|+4½
|May
|660¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|662
|662½
|658¾
|658¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|600
|+5
|Dec
|583¾
|586¼
|583¼
|583¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|591¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|562
|562
|558
|558
|+3¾
|Est. sales 278,332.
|Wed.’s sales 251,859
|Wed.’s open int 1,523,919,
|up 2,354
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|663
|663
|655¼
|658¼
|—3
|Sep
|624
|624¾
|621¼
|623½
|—3¾
|Dec
|618¼
|619½
|614¾
|619½
|Mar
|616
|616
|614
|615½
|—
|¼
|May
|611¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|610¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|565½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|565½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|557¾
|—
|¼
|May
|555
|—
|¼
|Jul
|521¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|537
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 155.
|Wed.’s sales 364
|Wed.’s open int 3,128,
|up 11
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1696¾
|1715½
|1690½
|1709½
|+15¾
|Aug
|1617¼
|1635
|1609¼
|1630¾
|+17
|Sep
|1549¼
|1568½
|1543½
|1563
|+17
|Nov
|1527
|1549½
|1520½
|1543¼
|+19¾
|Jan
|1531
|1552¾
|1524
|1546¾
|+19
|Mar
|1517½
|1539¼
|1513
|1534½
|+18
|May
|1515
|1534
|1509½
|1529½
|+17½
|Jul
|1514¼
|1529
|1505¼
|1524¾
|+17
|Aug
|1499
|+16½
|Sep
|1444¾
|+16¼
|Nov
|1394
|1412
|1391½
|1408¼
|+14½
|Jan
|1409¼
|+14¼
|Mar
|1397
|+14
|May
|1387
|1391¾
|1387
|1391¾
|+15¼
|Jul
|1391¼
|+14½
|Aug
|1387¼
|+14½
|Sep
|1381¼
|+14½
|Nov
|1339¾
|1344¾
|1339¾
|1339¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|1344
|+10
|Nov
|1316¾
|1316¾
|1316½
|1316½
|+9¼
|Est. sales 136,797.
|Wed.’s sales 202,403
|Wed.’s open int 748,861
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|77.72
|78.20
|75.74
|76.34
|—1.33
|Aug
|75.96
|76.42
|74.16
|74.68
|—1.16
|Sep
|75.01
|75.47
|73.25
|73.79
|—1.11
|Oct
|74.40
|74.86
|72.62
|73.18
|—1.11
|Dec
|74.19
|74.69
|72.33
|72.94
|—1.13
|Jan
|73.96
|74.00
|71.95
|72.64
|—1.04
|Mar
|73.41
|73.42
|71.22
|71.96
|—.96
|May
|72.04
|72.04
|70.50
|71.29
|—.89
|Jul
|71.01
|71.01
|69.96
|70.58
|—.83
|Aug
|69.70
|69.70
|69.65
|69.65
|—.76
|Sep
|68.95
|68.95
|68.82
|68.83
|—.71
|Oct
|68.10
|68.14
|68.10
|68.12
|—.64
|Dec
|67.83
|68.00
|67.18
|67.99
|—.54
|Jan
|67.74
|—.52
|Mar
|67.37
|—.50
|May
|67.24
|—.52
|Jul
|67.14
|—.51
|Aug
|67.01
|—.51
|Sep
|66.90
|—.51
|Oct
|66.80
|—.51
|Dec
|66.15
|—.68
|Jul
|65.85
|—.68
|Oct
|65.85
|—.68
|Dec
|65.52
|—.68
|Est. sales 103,719.
|Wed.’s sales 111,772
|Wed.’s open int 385,780
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|418.00
|431.90
|418.00
|429.70
|+12.20
|Aug
|405.30
|417.60
|405.10
|415.80
|+11.30
|Sep
|396.60
|408.00
|394.70
|405.90
|+10.70
|Oct
|390.90
|401.80
|387.90
|399.30
|+10.00
|Dec
|391.90
|403.80
|390.00
|401.40
|+9.90
|Jan
|392.30
|402.90
|389.60
|400.50
|+9.80
|Mar
|388.90
|398.80
|386.60
|397.10
|+9.50
|May
|386.50
|396.60
|385.90
|395.40
|+9.10
|Jul
|388.30
|395.80
|388.30
|394.80
|+9.00
|Aug
|390.30
|390.30
|388.60
|388.60
|+8.20
|Sep
|382.30
|382.30
|379.80
|379.80
|+7.70
|Oct
|370.50
|370.50
|370.20
|370.20
|+8.10
|Dec
|365.00
|372.50
|365.00
|370.20
|+8.10
|Jan
|368.20
|+8.40
|Mar
|364.20
|+8.70
|May
|361.70
|+8.70
|Jul
|361.30
|+8.70
|Aug
|361.30
|+8.70
|Sep
|351.80
|+8.70
|Oct
|347.70
|+8.70
|Dec
|344.30
|348.70
|344.30
|348.40
|+8.50
|Jul
|346.90
|+8.50
|Oct
|346.90
|+8.50
|Dec
|346.90
|+8.50
|Est. sales 109,661.
|Wed.’s sales 123,471
|Wed.’s open int 391,433,
|up 6,508
