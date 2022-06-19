AP Top Political News at 9:39 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP DC mayor’s race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing GOP hopes…

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP DC mayor’s race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races Biden’s optimism collides with mounting political challenges Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having 4 children Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19 Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China’s Xi Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.