AP Top Political News at 2:51 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight Conspiracies…

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post ‘Enough is enough’: Thousands demand new gun safety laws Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight What’s next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators” Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.