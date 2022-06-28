Election 2022: Abortion central in first post-Roe primaries
Post Roe: Dems challenge GOP to show they care for mothers
US House: Boebert primary, runoffs, incumbent vs. incumbent
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work
Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games
Officials: US sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine
Air Guard troops doing space missions face identity crisis
Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout
Houston-area sheriff withdraws as candidate for ICE director
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.