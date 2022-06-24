Hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries
After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?
Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Takeaways: Trump risked provoking ‘constitutional crisis’
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
LGBTQ students would get new protections under Biden plan
Highlights of bipartisan gun violence bill OK’d by Senate
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.