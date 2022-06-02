RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall — or longer

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes

Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’

Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Harris calls water security a foreign policy priority

US sends rocket systems to Ukraine to stall Russian advance

