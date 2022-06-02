AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall — or longer
US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights
Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes
Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’
Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
Harris calls water security a foreign policy priority
US sends rocket systems to Ukraine to stall Russian advance
