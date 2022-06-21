Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge

Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video

What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor’s race

Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 ‘juvenile’

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

Agencies advised to think ahead when working PMA goals into strategic plans

MSPB making ‘good headway’ through case backlog, acting chairwoman Harris says

DLA preparing for data analytics to become 'weapon system of the future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up