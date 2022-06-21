AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge
Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened
Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video
What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor’s race
Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 ‘juvenile’
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor
Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force
Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.