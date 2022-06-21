AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge Wife of WNBA’s…

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor’s race Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 ‘juvenile’ Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.