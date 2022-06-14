RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

Reps. Mace, Rice face hard GOP primaries after defying Trump

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat

Takeaways: Trump’s mind ‘made up’ on fraud ahead of Jan. 6

Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial

Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends

Navy censures 5 in deadly sinking of amphibious vehicle

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

South Korea says North completed prep for new nuclear test

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up