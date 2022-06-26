SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war

Senate confirmed justices to end Roe. How will voters react?

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings

Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia

Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling

What GOP-named justices had said about Roe to Senate panel

Justices’ past abortion views, in their own words and votes

