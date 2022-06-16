16 Top Water Parks in Georgia

Looking to plan a family-friendly activity that makes it easy to beat the heat of summer? Georgia’s best water parks…

Looking to plan a family-friendly activity that makes it easy to beat the heat of summer? Georgia’s best water parks will help visitors do exactly that, with exciting water rides, tube slides and splash features that can keep kids busy while parents either relax poolside or join in the fun. Indoor water parks can be enjoyed by all ages year-round, but the seasonal outdoor offerings are perfect for hot and sunny weather. Some options are also part of a larger theme park complex, so families can alternate between cooling off in the water and hopping on thrill rides throughout the day. Read on to learn about the top water parks in Georgia, in addition to all the fun things to do at each one.

(Note: Some of the following activities, attractions and locations may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

[Read: The Top Things to Do in Georgia.]

Summer Waves Water Park: Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island is a state park destination known for its beautiful white sand beaches — with some of the best coastline in Georgia — alongside golfing opportunities and shopping spots. Visitors in the warmer months delight in the seasonal Summer Waves Water Park, whose water rides can get your adrenaline pumping amid the serenity of Jekyll Island. Major attractions at this modest outdoor water park include the Frantic Atlantic wave pool, a meandering lazy river and several waterslides of various thrill levels. Little kids can stay busy within the park’s Splash Zone, which has dump buckets and sprayers that guarantee everyone gets wet, or by racing friends down mini slides in Shark Tooth Cove. Plenty of 360-degree seating ensures you can keep an eye on youngsters at play.

You’ll need a parking pass if you drive to Jekyll Island. Lodging options on the island include the family-friendly Jekyll Island Club Resort in the Historic District.

Address: 210 S. Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, GA 31527

Six Flags White Water: Marietta

Less than 20 miles outside Atlanta, Six Flags White Water is home to an array of aquatic attractions, including family raft rides, plunge rides, and tube slides with multiple twists and surprising drops. Parkgoers can also enjoy Skull Island, one of the world’s largest interactive water playgrounds. Other top offerings at this Six Flags location include a wave pool, a lazy river and a splash pad for smaller kids — not to mention shopping and dining options galore. Those of all ages can enjoy the fair food favorites offered at the park, including jumbo pretzels, waffle bowls, bratwurst, funnel cakes and hot dogs.

If you’re looking for accommodations nearby, you’ll have a greater selection the closer you get to downtown Atlanta. The Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center sits only 8 miles away from Six Flags White Water and offers comfort and cleanliness.

Address: 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta, GA 30062

[See more of Atlanta: Things to Do | Hotels | Tours | When to Visit | Photos ]

High Falls Water Park: Jackson

High Falls Water Park is located in the Georgia city of Jackson, about 50 miles south of Atlanta. This small outdoor park makes for a pleasant summer day, with attractions like a pirate ship play area complete with a dump bucket and splash pad, as well as a family pool and two waterslides. Lounge chairs and umbrellas offered on-site can keep everyone comfortable and shaded; when you want a bite to eat, check out the kid-friendly concessions such as nachos, hamburgers and pizza.

Less than a mile from the water park, visitors to Jackson can enjoy High Falls State Park. To get out into nature after a day spent poolside, consider staying overnight in the state park’s spacious campground or in a glamping yurt by the lake.

Address: 4969 High Falls Road, Jackson, GA 30233

Rigby’s Water World: Warner Robins

This outdoor water-themed park has nearly every kind of water ride children hope to find, from the lazy river to the more than 2,000-square-foot leisure pool with a waterfall to the Little Surfer’s Cove kiddie play area. Thrill-seekers have 10 slides to choose from in the massive Paradise Island water playground at Rigby’s Water World, including the Riptide Racer, Double Pink Mini Twister and Pelican Plunge, to name a few. If you get a bit waterlogged, check out the dry-land attractions at the adjacent Rigby’s Entertainment Complex: Laser tag, mini-golf, an arcade and more may await you there.

Visitors who want to stay a few days to soak it all in can book a room at the new on-site hotel: Best Western Plus Executive Residency at Rigby’s Water World is conveniently within walking distance of Rigby’s.

Address: 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Helen Tubing & Water Park: Helen

Head to the quaint Bavarian Alpine-style village of Helen, one of the best places to visit in Georgia, for this outdoor water park and tubing destination. Helen Tubing & Water Park offers a water play area encircled by a lazy river that features four waterslides, which parkgoers (who must be at least 42 inches tall) will ride into a couple splash pools. The other main activity at this Helen attraction involves taking a 2.5-hour trip down the Chattahoochee River on a tube. Advance reservations are recommended for this pet-friendly activity — yes, you can bring your dog if you buy an extra ticket. Note that you’ll want water shoes for tubing, and children 13 and younger must wear a life jacket, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cobblestone streets of Helen boast plenty of charm beyond aquatic adventures, so to give yourself time to fully explore, book a stay at Loreley Resort for a bevy of amenities only half a mile from the water park.

Address: 222 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen, GA 30545

[Read: The Top Things to Do in Helen, Georgia.]

Great Wolf Lodge: LaGrange

The popular water park resort Great Wolf Lodge has locations across the U.S. — including in LaGrange, about 40 miles north of Columbus, Georgia. This indoor water park features a giant Fort Mackenzie play area with slides and water toys, a wave pool with zero-depth entry, a lazy river perfect for floating, and all kinds of tube slides and water rides.

Guests who want to visit this water park can buy a day pass or get complimentary admission with an on-site stay at the resort: Great Wolf Lodge offers rooms and suites perfect for families with kids. Visitors will even find themed suites with creatively decorated bunk areas for children.

Address: 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30240

Splash Island Waterpark at Wild Adventures: Valdosta

The Wild Adventures theme park in Valdosta — a city in southern Georgia near the state’s border with Florida — promises 170 acres of rides, slides and animals from all corners of the world. While the amusement complex does have dry attractions like roller coasters, drop rides and a Ferris wheel, those looking to cool down can enjoy the outdoor Splash Island Waterpark. Tube slides, a lazy river, a water fortress and more make this seasonal attraction one of the best water parks in the U.S.

The best part? A single daily admission ticket gets you access to both the Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark, plus animal exhibits and shows. For a convenient stay less than 10 miles away, check out Holiday Inn Valdosta Conference Center and enjoy Southern cuisine at the on-site restaurant.

Address: 3766 Old Clyattville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601

Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee: Macon

This small Macon water park, set along the pristine shores of Lake Tobesofkee, can make for an enjoyable day of family fun. Sandy Beach Water Park’s attractions include a lazy river, wave pool, kiddie tower with splash features, body slide racer and junior Olympic-sized lap pool. Families can rent lockers for personal possessions; cabanas, party pavilions and hammocks are also available at an added cost.

Lake Tobesofkee itself merits a visit to the Macon area. Explore camping spots for tents and RVs, a children’s playground, picnic pavilions, a disc golf course and a variety of water sports on the lake.

Address: 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon, GA 31220

Splash Island at the Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge: Hiawassee

The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge offers water entertainment in the form of an inflatable obstacle course called Splash Island, which you can bundle with a stay at the property or visit on its own with an hourly or daily pass. Whatever you decide, the on-water obstacles in this park can awaken the athlete or acrobat in those of all ages and abilities. The KidsCircuit course is specifically designed for children ages 4 and older — since much of Splash Island is recommended for kids who are at least 7 years old — and is overseen by trained lifeguards who know how to keep kids safe. Features for older children include overwater monkey bars, a dome jumping platform, an action tower and more. Participants must wear a life jacket and know how to swim.

When you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy the comforts of a stay at this lakefront resort in north Georgia, situated about 35 miles east of Blue Ridge. Amenities may include community fire pits, s’mores, lawn games and more.

Address: 3379 U.S. Highway 76, Hiawassee, GA 30546

Seven Springs Water Park: Powder Springs

If you’re looking for a low-cost summer daytrip from Atlanta, Seven Springs Water Park with its family-friendly atmosphere sits only about 25 miles northeast of the city. The small park features an expansive outdoor pool for swimmers of all ages, as well as two waterslides, a lazy river and a splash pad area with zero-depth entry. No outside food or drink is allowed, but the park does offer its own on-site concessions.

Address: 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Water Park: Buford

Lanier Islands is a resort complex spread across 1,200 acres of natural beauty and attractions less than 50 miles northeast of Atlanta on the shores of Lake Lanier. In addition to golf courses, spas, and hiking and biking trails, this resort houses its own water park within Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, complete with rides and thrills for guests of all ages. The lakeside water park has its own wave pool, a variety of racing and tube slides, and a fun zone splash area for little kids; you’ll be able to plummet through darkness on the Blackout slide or brave the raging river while at this park. Other entertaining features include inflatable water obstacles, foam parties and more.

Guests who want to stay near the park can bring their own RV or rent a rustic cabin at the adjacent Margaritaville RV Resort; you may also opt for a taste of Southern hospitality in the upscale guest rooms at Legacy Lodge or Legacy Villas.

Address: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518

Terminus Wake Park: Cartersville

Terminus Wake Park is a cable wake facility in Cartersville, about 40 miles northwest of Atlanta, designed for towed water sports via a cable system, eliminating the need for boats. This unique park features two full-sized cable lakes for wakeboarding — one for beginners and one for more advanced guests. Also at Terminus is an aqua park whose inflatable obstacle course filled with slips and slides, trampolines, swings, balance beams and other features will delight those aged 5 and older.

If you want to try out the water sports but are not an experienced wakeboarder, that’s perfectly fine. The park’s cable system accommodates riders of all abilities and experience levels who want to get out on the water without the hassle of acquiring a boat, and you can always book a lesson on the Learn-to-Ride cable. And don’t worry about bringing equipment: Terminus Wake Park provides all the gear you’ll need.

Address: 171 LakePoint Parkway, Cartersville, GA 30121

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Over Georgia: Austell

About 10 miles west of Atlanta in Austell, Six Flags Over Georgia, one of the state’s top amusement parks, boasts a Hurricane Harbor water park included in the cost of admission. Popular water attractions at Hurricane Harbor include serpentine tube slides, a whirpool drop slide and a wave pool. The 2,000-square-foot water play area known as Paradise Island promises even more slides, interactive water elements, obstacles to navigate and water-dumping towers.

Keep in mind that Six Flags Over Georgia does not accept cash; you’re encouraged to purchase your tickets and parking online in advance.

Address: 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168

St. Marys Aquatic Center: St. Marys

St. Marys Aquatic Center is a water-themed recreational facility spread across 7 acres in the coastal city of St. Marys. While this seasonal outdoor park may be small, its location just 40 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida, could make for a relaxing and inexpensive daytrip from the city. St. Marys Aquatic Center features an interactive children’s play area, a lap pool, a two-story waterslide and its own lazy river. All ages are welcome; public restrooms, picnic facilities and concessions are offered on-site.

Address: 301 Herb Bauer Drive, St. Marys, GA 31558

Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center: Lawrenceville

About 35 miles northeast of Atlanta in the Gwinnett County city of Lawrenceville you’ll find the small but potentially daytrip-worthy Collins Hill Aquatic Center. This seasonal outdoor aquatic center set on 15 acres of beautiful green space features an outdoor leisure pool with zero-depth entry and a river channel. There are also several water play structures, as well as two modest waterslides and a mile-long paved trail for walking or jogging. For an additional fee you can also access the indoor lap pool. To guarantee entry and skip any waiting time, reserve your spot online in advance.

Address: 2200 Collins Hill Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Splash in the Boro!: Statesboro

The historic city of Savannah charms travelers with myriad landmarks and potential hauntings, and this water park about 55 miles northwest could complement your visit well with a day of fun in the sun. Splash in the Boro!, located in Statesboro, has an endless number of warm-weather attractions for water lovers, including a wave pool, a FlowRider surfing simulator, a lazy river, tot slides and a mat racer. Kids can also choose from a trio of tube slides. The main pool boasts a large fort climbing complex with a dump bucket, tunnels, several small slides and plenty of places to climb.

Statesboro has a number of hotel options, but if you want to experience the quaint cobblestones of Savannah, consider a stay at the Kimpton Brice Hotel or Andaz Savannah.

Address: 1388 state Route 24 E., Statesboro, GA 30461

[See more of Savannah: Things to Do | Hotels | Tours | When to Visit | Photos ]

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Water Parks in the U.S.

— The Best Water Park Vacations

— The Top Things to Do in Tennessee

— The Top Things to Do in South Carolina

— The Top Things to Do in Columbia, South Carolina

— The Top Duffel Bags

— The Top Travel Backpacks

More from U.S. News

28 Top Things to Do in Georgia

30 Top Indoor Water Parks Across the U.S. 2022

The 33 Best Water Parks in the USA

16 Top Water Parks in Georgia originally appeared on usnews.com