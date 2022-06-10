10 Medical Schools With the Highest Yield Rates

Consider medical schools where accepted students usually choose to attend.
Anyone weighing admission offers from more than one medical school should feel proud of themselves, since only 36.3% of people who applied to U.S. M.D. programs in the 2021-2022 academic year actually matriculated. Superstar premeds who get into two or more med schools may consider a wide array of factors when choosing where to enroll, including the school’s culture, curriculum, financial aid, location, patient population, residency placement data and student services. The percentage of a school’s admitted students who decide to enroll at that school is often called a yield rate. If that rate is high, it suggests that accepted students are impressed by the school, even those who have other admission offers. Each of the following schools had a yield rate of more than 73.5% for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Harvard University (MA)
Incoming students enrolled: 164
Potential new students accepted: 222
Yield rate: 73.9%
U.S. News research rank: 1
U.S. News primary care rank: 9
University of Minnesota
Incoming students enrolled: 241
Yield rate: 74.4%
U.S. News research rank: 43 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 3
Medical University of South Carolina
Incoming students enrolled: 164
Potential new students accepted: 219
Yield rate: 74.9%
U.S. News research rank: 56 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 76 (tie)
Florida State University
Incoming students enrolled: 120
Potential new students accepted: 160
Yield rate: 75%
U.S. News research rank: 95-124
U.S. News primary care rank: 78 (tie)
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Incoming students enrolled: 133
Potential new students accepted: 176
Yield rate: 75.6%
U.S. News research rank: 53 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 7
University of Washington
Incoming students enrolled: 270
Potential new students accepted: 351
Yield rate: 76.9%
U.S. News research rank: 9
U.S. News primary care rank: 1
University of Oklahoma
Incoming students enrolled: 163
Potential new students accepted: 205
Yield rate: 79.5%
U.S. News research rank: 74 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 47
University of New Mexico
Incoming students enrolled: 103
Potential new students accepted: 128
Yield rate: 80.5%
U.S. News research rank: 87 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 16 (tie)
University of Kansas Medical Center
Incoming students enrolled: 211
Potential new students accepted: 260
Yield rate: 81.2%
U.S. News research rank: 64 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 10 (tie)
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Incoming students enrolled: 166
Potential new students accepted: 202
Yield rate: 82.2%
U.S. News research rank: 74 (tie)
U.S. News primary care rank: 36 (tie)
