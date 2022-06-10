10 Medical Schools With the Highest Yield Rates

Consider medical schools where accepted students usually choose to attend. Anyone weighing admission offers from more than one medical school…

Consider medical schools where accepted students usually choose to attend.

Anyone weighing admission offers from more than one medical school should feel proud of themselves, since only 36.3% of people who applied to U.S. M.D. programs in the 2021-2022 academic year actually matriculated. Superstar premeds who get into two or more med schools may consider a wide array of factors when choosing where to enroll, including the school’s culture, curriculum, financial aid, location, patient population, residency placement data and student services. The percentage of a school’s admitted students who decide to enroll at that school is often called a yield rate. If that rate is high, it suggests that accepted students are impressed by the school, even those who have other admission offers. Each of the following schools had a yield rate of more than 73.5% for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Harvard University (MA)

Incoming students enrolled: 164

Potential new students accepted: 222

Yield rate: 73.9%

U.S. News research rank: 1

U.S. News primary care rank: 9

University of Minnesota

Incoming students enrolled: 241

Yield rate: 74.4%

U.S. News research rank: 43 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 3

Medical University of South Carolina

Incoming students enrolled: 164

Potential new students accepted: 219

Yield rate: 74.9%

U.S. News research rank: 56 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 76 (tie)

Florida State University

Incoming students enrolled: 120

Potential new students accepted: 160

Yield rate: 75%

U.S. News research rank: 95-124

U.S. News primary care rank: 78 (tie)

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Incoming students enrolled: 133

Potential new students accepted: 176

Yield rate: 75.6%

U.S. News research rank: 53 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 7

University of Washington

Incoming students enrolled: 270

Potential new students accepted: 351

Yield rate: 76.9%

U.S. News research rank: 9

U.S. News primary care rank: 1

University of Oklahoma

Incoming students enrolled: 163

Potential new students accepted: 205

Yield rate: 79.5%

U.S. News research rank: 74 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 47

University of New Mexico

Incoming students enrolled: 103

Potential new students accepted: 128

Yield rate: 80.5%

U.S. News research rank: 87 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 16 (tie)

University of Kansas Medical Center

Incoming students enrolled: 211

Potential new students accepted: 260

Yield rate: 81.2%

U.S. News research rank: 64 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 10 (tie)

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Incoming students enrolled: 166

Potential new students accepted: 202

Yield rate: 82.2%

U.S. News research rank: 74 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 36 (tie)

