UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2021.
|
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|
|1
|BP Prud
|3
|21.00
|3.90 19.89 +15.96 + 406.1
|
|2
|ProUltShTc
|23.13 14.04 19.06 +13.88 + 267.7
|
|3
|MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91 19.58 +13.43 + 218.4
|
|4
|NxTierOilSol
|11.83
|3.56 10.90 + 7.35 + 207.0
|
|5
|AmplifyEngy
|9.64
|3.10
|8.89 + 5.78 + 185.9
|
|6
|BorrDrill rs
|5.77
|1.75
|5.57 + 3.51 + 170.4
|
|7
|AlphMetalRs
|4 183.01 55.98 161.74+100.69 + 164.9
|
|8
|SeacorMarine
|9.60
|3.36
|8.90 + 5.50 + 161.8
|
|9
|ScorpioTk
|20
|34.54 11.02 33.05 +20.24 + 158.0
| 10
|PBF Energy
|17
|34.70 13.10 33.20 +20.23 + 156.0
| 11
|AnteroRescs
|46.68 15.98 42.88 +25.38 + 145.0
| 12
|OccidentPet
|74.04 29.15 69.31 +40.32 + 139.1
| 13
|VaalcoEgy
|5
|8.23
|3.16
|7.66 + 4.45 + 138.6
| 14
|ComstkRr
|21.11
|6.88 19.30 +11.21 + 138.6
| 15
|Tidewatr
|28.79 10.70 25.45 +14.74 + 137.6
| 16
|PeabodyEng
|7 33.29
|9.83 23.61 +13.54 + 134.5
| 17
|PermianvRoy
|13
|5.25
|2.08
|4.80 + 2.69 + 127.5
| 18
|CONSOL En
|55.26 19.11 51.56 +28.85 + 127.0
| 19
|SandRidgeEn
|8
|26.28
|9.07 23.57 +13.11 + 125.3
| 20
|iPathNatGas
|50.00 18.48 42.40 +23.49 + 124.2
| 21
|KosmosEngy
|8.36
|3.45
|7.74 + 4.28 + 123.7
| 22
|US NGasFd
|32.03 12.09 27.91 +15.42 + 123.5
| 23
|TalosEngy
|23.04
|9.08 21.60 +11.80 + 120.4
| 24
|PrecDrill
|85.29 35.88 77.72 +42.29 + 119.4
| 25
|EQT Corp
|49.30 19.20 47.72 +25.91 + 118.8
| 26
|HelmPayne
|53.22 23.83 50.35 +26.65 + 112.4
| 27
|USNatGas
|27.92 11.56 24.89 +13.17 + 112.4
| 28
|SJuanBasin
|35
|13.39
|5.92 12.89 + 6.80 + 111.7
| 29
|SocQuim&M
|115.76 46.70 106.17 +55.74 + 110.5
| 30
|Hoegh LP
|6
|9.10
|4.07
|9.08 + 4.76 + 110.2
| 31
|W&T Offsh
|7.13
|3.24
|6.73 + 3.50 + 108.4
| 32
|ArdmoreShip
|7.89
|3.09
|6.98 + 3.60 + 106.5
| 33
|RPC Inc
|12.91
|4.51
|9.36 + 4.82 + 106.2
| 34
|SolarOilfld
|14.61
|6.60 13.48 + 6.93 + 105.8
| 35
|Nabors
|207.67 82.50 166.77 +85.68 + 105.7
| 36
|ExterranCp
|7.70
|2.96
|6.11 + 3.13 + 105.0
| 37
|CVR Energy
|35.45 16.83 34.43 +17.62 + 104.8
| 38
|SwstnEnergy
|9.55
|3.81
|9.12 + 4.46 +
|95.7
| 39
|DelekUS
|30.50 14.71 29.16 +14.17 +
|94.5
| 40
|Renren
|29.60 15.01 28.41 +13.73 +
|93.5
| 41
|MarathonOil
|11
|33.24 16.40 31.43 +15.01 +
|91.4
| 42
|RangeRescs
|21
|37.12 16.71 33.95 +16.12 +
|90.4
| 43
|TeekyTnk
|21.72
|9.89 20.65 + 9.75 +
|89.4
| 44
|CenovusEngy
|68 23.91 12.27 23.17 +10.89 +
|88.7
| 45
|BiPEngy
|86.23 40.90 75.89 +35.62 +
|88.4
| 46
|US Silica
|21.54
|8.91 17.68 + 8.28 +
|88.1
| 47
|SabineRy
|77.89 41.30 76.68 +35.00 +
|84.0
| 48
|Direx30TBr
|112.21 55.78 99.69 +45.23 +
|83.1
| 49
|PrSh20yrTr
|63.60 31.53 56.56 +25.65 +
|83.0
| 50
|LSB Inds s
|27.45
|9.06 20.12 + 9.07 +
|82.1
|
|DOWNS
|
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|
|1
|QuanergySy
|7.15
|.49
|.51 — 9.50 —
|94.9
|
|2
|Carvana A
|240.59 25.69 29.44—202.35 —
|87.3
|
|3
|Vapotherm
|21.06
|2.81
|3.23 —17.48 —
|84.4
|
|4
|DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.38
|5.82 —30.18 —
|83.8
|
|5
|AvayaHldg
|21.65
|2.93
|3.69 —16.11 —
|81.4
|
|6
|iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06 —34.78 —
|81.2
|
|7
|VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65 —21.01 —
|78.8
|
|8
|fuboTV
|16.65
|2.76
|3.29 —12.23 —
|78.8
|
|9
|RomeoPwr
|3.94
|.78
|.79 — 2.86 —
|78.5
| 10
|CazooGrp
|6.22
|1.06
|1.35 — 4.68 —
|77.6
| 11
|Invitae
|15.87
|3.32
|3.67 —11.60 —
|76.0
| 12
|CooperStdHldg
|27.35 4.47
|5.62 —16.79 —
|74.9
| 13
|Weidai Ltd rs
|1
|2.98
|.71
|.96 — 2.79 —
|74.4
| 14
|PartyCity
|1
|6.86
|1.09
|1.44 — 4.13 —
|74.1
| 15
|Farfetch
|35.26
|6.53
|8.97 —24.46 —
|73.2
| 16
|Shopify
|29 1393.67 308.06 375.12—1002.27 —
|72.8
| 17
|Cian ADR n
|13.61
|3.15
|3.40 — 8.93 —
|72.4
| 18
|UntySftwr
|144.69 29.09 39.97—103.02 —
|72.0
| 19
|Heliogen n
|16.31
|2.87
|3.87 — 9.70 —
|71.5
| 20
|Roblox
|103.79 21.65 29.94 —73.22 —
|71.0
| 21
|Asana A
|76.93 17.87 21.74 —52.81 —
|70.8
| 22
|CloopenGrp
|3.00
|.55
|.86 — 2.04 —
|70.5
| 23
|GatosSilvr
|11.70
|2.68
|3.08 — 7.30 —
|70.3
| 24
|SnapInc A
|47.71 12.55 14.11 —32.92 —
|70.0
| 25
|HorizGlbl
|8.75
|2.15
|2.41 — 5.57 —
|69.8
| 26
|DxRetlBull s
|39.66
|7.81 11.36 —25.07 —
|68.8
| 27
|Wayfair
|12 197.77 45.13 59.39—130.58 —
|68.7
| 28
|Velo3D
|10.90
|2.10
|2.46 — 5.35 —
|68.5
| 29
|DrxHmbldBull
|124.37 28.54 39.18 —84.62 —
|68.4
| 30
|Lannett
|1.85
|.45
|.52 — 1.10 —
|67.9
| 31
|SoloBrand A n
|17.45
|3.66
|5.03 —10.60 —
|67.8
| 32
|Via Op ADR
|10.69
|2.26
|2.39 — 4.96 —
|67.5
| 33
|WeaveCom n
|15.65
|4.08
|4.99 —10.19 —
|67.1
| 34
|RanpakHl
|39.91 10.49 12.46 —25.12 —
|66.8
| 35
|UpHealth
|2.79
|.62
|.74 — 1.50 —
|66.8
| 36
|Bakkt Hldg n
|9.01
|1.98
|2.85 — 5.66 —
|66.5
| 37
|AMTD Idea
|7.91
|1.32
|1.40 — 2.78 —
|66.5
| 38
|Volta Inc
|7.64
|1.65
|2.46 — 4.88 —
|66.5
| 39
|RingCentral
|194.40 56.95 63.14—124.21 —
|66.3
| 40
|VnEkRussSC
|33.99
|9.83 11.24 —22.09 —
|66.3
| 41
|Nautilus
|1
|6.47
|1.85
|2.10 — 4.03 —
|65.7
| 42
|Invacare
|3.23
|.80
|.93 — 1.79 —
|65.7
| 43
|Diebold
|11.00
|2.20
|3.11 — 5.94 —
|65.6
| 44
|BIT Mining
|6.28
|1.09
|2.13 — 4.01 —
|65.3
| 45
|GravitEduc
|2.47
|.62
|.69 — 1.29 —
|65.2
| 46
|AspenAerogels
|52.00 13.74 17.52 —32.27 —
|64.8
| 47
|BauschHlth
|28.08
|7.80
|9.72 —17.89 —
|64.8
| 48
|NextdoorHl
|8.20
|2.47
|2.84 — 5.05 —
|64.0
| 49
|ESS Tech n
|11.93
|3.58
|4.13 — 7.31 —
|63.9
| 50
|RushStr
|17.24
|5.34
|5.96 —10.54 —
|63.9
|
