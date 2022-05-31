UPS AND DOWNS The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change for 2021. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. Net and percentage change are the difference be- tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day. UPS Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct. 1 BP Prud 3 21.00 3.90 19.89 +15.96 + 406.1 2 ProUltShTc 23.13 14.04 19.06 +13.88 + 267.7 3 MesaRoyalty 28.00 5.91 19.58 +13.43 + 218.4 4 NxTierOilSol 11.83 3.56 10.90 + 7.35 + 207.0 5 AmplifyEngy 9.64 3.10 8.89 + 5.78 + 185.9 6 BorrDrill rs 5.77 1.75 5.57 + 3.51 + 170.4 7 AlphMetalRs 4 183.01 55.98 161.74+100.69 + 164.9 8 SeacorMarine 9.60 3.36 8.90 + 5.50 + 161.8 9 ScorpioTk 20 34.54 11.02 33.05 +20.24 + 158.0 10 PBF Energy 17 34.70 13.10 33.20 +20.23 + 156.0 11 AnteroRescs 46.68 15.98 42.88 +25.38 + 145.0 12 OccidentPet 74.04 29.15 69.31 +40.32 + 139.1 13 VaalcoEgy 5 8.23 3.16 7.66 + 4.45 + 138.6 14 ComstkRr 21.11 6.88 19.30 +11.21 + 138.6 15 Tidewatr 28.79 10.70 25.45 +14.74 + 137.6 16 PeabodyEng 7 33.29 9.83 23.61 +13.54 + 134.5 17 PermianvRoy 13 5.25 2.08 4.80 + 2.69 + 127.5 18 CONSOL En 55.26 19.11 51.56 +28.85 + 127.0 19 SandRidgeEn 8 26.28 9.07 23.57 +13.11 + 125.3 20 iPathNatGas 50.00 18.48 42.40 +23.49 + 124.2 21 KosmosEngy 8.36 3.45 7.74 + 4.28 + 123.7 22 US NGasFd 32.03 12.09 27.91 +15.42 + 123.5 23 TalosEngy 23.04 9.08 21.60 +11.80 + 120.4 24 PrecDrill 85.29 35.88 77.72 +42.29 + 119.4 25 EQT Corp 49.30 19.20 47.72 +25.91 + 118.8 26 HelmPayne 53.22 23.83 50.35 +26.65 + 112.4 27 USNatGas 27.92 11.56 24.89 +13.17 + 112.4 28 SJuanBasin 35 13.39 5.92 12.89 + 6.80 + 111.7 29 SocQuim&M 115.76 46.70 106.17 +55.74 + 110.5 30 Hoegh LP 6 9.10 4.07 9.08 + 4.76 + 110.2 31 W&T Offsh 7.13 3.24 6.73 + 3.50 + 108.4 32 ArdmoreShip 7.89 3.09 6.98 + 3.60 + 106.5 33 RPC Inc 12.91 4.51 9.36 + 4.82 + 106.2 34 SolarOilfld 14.61 6.60 13.48 + 6.93 + 105.8 35 Nabors 207.67 82.50 166.77 +85.68 + 105.7 36 ExterranCp 7.70 2.96 6.11 + 3.13 + 105.0 37 CVR Energy 35.45 16.83 34.43 +17.62 + 104.8 38 SwstnEnergy 9.55 3.81 9.12 + 4.46 + 95.7 39 DelekUS 30.50 14.71 29.16 +14.17 + 94.5 40 Renren 29.60 15.01 28.41 +13.73 + 93.5 41 MarathonOil 11 33.24 16.40 31.43 +15.01 + 91.4 42 RangeRescs 21 37.12 16.71 33.95 +16.12 + 90.4 43 TeekyTnk 21.72 9.89 20.65 + 9.75 + 89.4 44 CenovusEngy 68 23.91 12.27 23.17 +10.89 + 88.7 45 BiPEngy 86.23 40.90 75.89 +35.62 + 88.4 46 US Silica 21.54 8.91 17.68 + 8.28 + 88.1 47 SabineRy 77.89 41.30 76.68 +35.00 + 84.0 48 Direx30TBr 112.21 55.78 99.69 +45.23 + 83.1 49 PrSh20yrTr 63.60 31.53 56.56 +25.65 + 83.0 50 LSB Inds s 27.45 9.06 20.12 + 9.07 + 82.1 DOWNS Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct. 1 QuanergySy 7.15 .49 .51 — 9.50 — 94.9 2 Carvana A 240.59 25.69 29.44—202.35 — 87.3 3 Vapotherm 21.06 2.81 3.23 —17.48 — 84.4 4 DrxBioBull 39.50 4.38 5.82 —30.18 — 83.8 5 AvayaHldg 21.65 2.93 3.69 —16.11 — 81.4 6 iShsRussia 43.45 7.11 8.06 —34.78 — 81.2 7 VnEkRuss 27.01 5.00 5.65 —21.01 — 78.8 8 fuboTV 16.65 2.76 3.29 —12.23 — 78.8 9 RomeoPwr 3.94 .78 .79 — 2.86 — 78.5 10 CazooGrp 6.22 1.06 1.35 — 4.68 — 77.6 11 Invitae 15.87 3.32 3.67 —11.60 — 76.0 12 CooperStdHldg 27.35 4.47 5.62 —16.79 — 74.9 13 Weidai Ltd rs 1 2.98 .71 .96 — 2.79 — 74.4 14 PartyCity 1 6.86 1.09 1.44 — 4.13 — 74.1 15 Farfetch 35.26 6.53 8.97 —24.46 — 73.2 16 Shopify 29 1393.67 308.06 375.12—1002.27 — 72.8 17 Cian ADR n 13.61 3.15 3.40 — 8.93 — 72.4 18 UntySftwr 144.69 29.09 39.97—103.02 — 72.0 19 Heliogen n 16.31 2.87 3.87 — 9.70 — 71.5 20 Roblox 103.79 21.65 29.94 —73.22 — 71.0 21 Asana A 76.93 17.87 21.74 —52.81 — 70.8 22 CloopenGrp 3.00 .55 .86 — 2.04 — 70.5 23 GatosSilvr 11.70 2.68 3.08 — 7.30 — 70.3 24 SnapInc A 47.71 12.55 14.11 —32.92 — 70.0 25 HorizGlbl 8.75 2.15 2.41 — 5.57 — 69.8 26 DxRetlBull s 39.66 7.81 11.36 —25.07 — 68.8 27 Wayfair 12 197.77 45.13 59.39—130.58 — 68.7 28 Velo3D 10.90 2.10 2.46 — 5.35 — 68.5 29 DrxHmbldBull 124.37 28.54 39.18 —84.62 — 68.4 30 Lannett 1.85 .45 .52 — 1.10 — 67.9 31 SoloBrand A n 17.45 3.66 5.03 —10.60 — 67.8 32 Via Op ADR 10.69 2.26 2.39 — 4.96 — 67.5 33 WeaveCom n 15.65 4.08 4.99 —10.19 — 67.1 34 RanpakHl 39.91 10.49 12.46 —25.12 — 66.8 35 UpHealth 2.79 .62 .74 — 1.50 — 66.8 36 Bakkt Hldg n 9.01 1.98 2.85 — 5.66 — 66.5 37 AMTD Idea 7.91 1.32 1.40 — 2.78 — 66.5 38 Volta Inc 7.64 1.65 2.46 — 4.88 — 66.5 39 RingCentral 194.40 56.95 63.14—124.21 — 66.3 40 VnEkRussSC 33.99 9.83 11.24 —22.09 — 66.3 41 Nautilus 1 6.47 1.85 2.10 — 4.03 — 65.7 42 Invacare 3.23 .80 .93 — 1.79 — 65.7 43 Diebold 11.00 2.20 3.11 — 5.94 — 65.6 44 BIT Mining 6.28 1.09 2.13 — 4.01 — 65.3 45 GravitEduc 2.47 .62 .69 — 1.29 — 65.2 46 AspenAerogels 52.00 13.74 17.52 —32.27 — 64.8 47 BauschHlth 28.08 7.80 9.72 —17.89 — 64.8 48 NextdoorHl 8.20 2.47 2.84 — 5.05 — 64.0 49 ESS Tech n 11.93 3.58 4.13 — 7.31 — 63.9 50 RushStr 17.24 5.34 5.96 —10.54 — 63.9 ————————— Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. 